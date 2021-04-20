If the Featherington sisters on Bridgerton reminded you of another famous TV family -- there's a reason for that. As Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan shared on Twitter on Tuesday, the Kardashian family served as inspiration for the Featheringtons.

Kim Kardashian first shared with fans in March that she was obsessed with the Netflix regency drama, so naturally Coughlan thought she should be informed of her family's connection to the show.

"As the world’s number one @bridgerton Stan does @KimKardashian know that the Kardashians were a massive inspiration for the Featheringtons and we talked about them all the time during our fittings?" Coughlan tweeted on Tuesday. "Because I feel like she should know this."

"WHAT?!?! I am freaking out!!!!!! This tweet was sent to me on my @bridgerton group chat! Can I please come to a fitting?!?! It would make my whole life!!!!!!" Kardashian said. "I love you Lady W!!!"

Netflix's Twitter account offered hope that such a meeting could be arranged, while Coughlan didn't wait for Lady Whistledown's next newsletter to extend the invitation.

"Omg yesss of course we would love to have you!" she said. "Also did you know that Mr Pearl made your corset for the Met Gala and the very next one he made was mine for Bridgerton? You’ve been part of the Bridgerton world for longer than you know!"

That note only made Kardashian freak out even more. "OMG I’m gonna faint!!!!!! Does this make me an honorary Duchess in Bridgerton ?!?!?!?" she asked. "I am the corset Queen!!!"

"Why of course, Duchess Kardashian of Calabasas!" Coughlan joked. "Lady Whistledown is happy to declare you the season’s true incomparable."

Kardashian -- who posted on social media about her love for the Simon-Daphne romance in season 1 -- was among the legion of fans to share their shock over the news that star Regé-Jean Page would not be returning for season 2 of the show.

"Wait!!! WHAT????" Kardashian exclaimed on Bridgerton's Instagram post about Page's departure.

Page, meanwhile, said it was a "pleasure and a privilege" to be a part of the series. "An honour to be a member of the family - on and off screen, cast, crew and incredible fans - the love is real and will just keep growing," he wrote.

See more on his exit -- and what's in store for season 2 -- in the video below.

