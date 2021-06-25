How Khloe Kardashian's Family Feels About Her Split From Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Broke Up a ‘Few Weeks Ago’…
‘KUWTK’ Series Finale: Khloe Kardashian Debates If She'll Marry …
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Split Again, Billie Eilish…
Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Fan Who Criticizes Her Birthday T…
How Kourtney Kardashian Feels About Scott Disick and Amelia Haml…
'KUWTK' Reunion: Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian Reveal Where …
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Relationship Is Still 'Pretty Em…
The Kardashian-Jenners Reveal What They’d Tell Their Younger Sel…
How Kim Kardashian Feels About Kanye West Dating Irina Shayk (So…
How Each Kardashian Family Member Said Goodbye During ‘KUWTK’ Se…
‘KUWTK’ Reunion: Khloe Kardashian Confirms She's Had a Nose Job
Watch Addison Rae and Kourtney Kardashian Sing Along to Travis B…
Chrissy Teigen Under Fire After Apology, Villains and Virgins Em…
'KUWTK' Reunion: Kim Kardashian Talks Dating After Divorce From …
Inside Kanye West and Irina Shayk’s Budding ‘Casual’ Romance (So…
Kim Kardashian Feels Like a ‘Failure’ Because of Divorce, Dove C…
Kardashians Celebrate Kanye West’s Birthday on Social Media Amid…
Kourtney Kardashian, Megan Fox and Addison Rae Hang at Travis Ba…
Andy Cohen Grills the Kardashians on Their Love Lives and Scanda…
Khloe Kardashian Shuts Down Commenter Who Accuses Her of Having …
Khloe Kardashian's family has her back. A source tells ET that the 36-year-old reality star's famous family has been there for her since her split from Tristan Thompson, which was first reported earlier this month.
"The family was trying to keep the breakup quiet because of all the press surrounding the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion," the source says, "but they all think this breakup is good and healthy for Khloe and are supportive of her."
As for Khloe and Tristan themselves, ET's source says that the pair is "done romantically." Their split came amid renewed cheating rumors against the 30-year-old NBA pro, who was the subject of similar scandals in both 2018 and 2019.
After they reconnected the final time, they discussed having a second child, potentially via surrogate. The former couple already shares a 3-year-old daughter, True.
"The constant cheating rumors were hard for Khloe to hear and dealing with her surrogate falling through was also very difficult," the source says. "Khloe felt like everything was falling on her and she just couldn't take it anymore."
Khloe and Tristan ultimately "decided to end their relationship for Khloe's mental health," per ET's source.
"Khloe and Tristan had a clean break and it was not dramatic," the source adds. "They are just going back to co-parenting together without a romantic relationship."
A source previously told ET, "Khloe gave Tristan several chances and after new allegations decided it was time to break things off. The two are on good terms and at the end of the day, Khloe just wants True to have a good relationship with her father."
RELATED CONTENT:
Khloe Kardashian Asked Kim for Surrogacy Advice Before Tristan Split
What Led to Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Breaking Up Again
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Split: A Relationship Timeline
Related Gallery