It's over for Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. Multiple sources told ET on Monday that the 36-year-old reality star and the 30-year-old NBA player have once again called it quits.

From sparking romance rumors during a fun, jet ski-filled vacation in Cabo in September 2016 to getting pregnant a year later to multiple alleged infidelity scandals, it's safe to say Khloe and Tristan have been through a lot.

During their relationship, they've talked about the possibility of marriage, expressed their desire to start a family -- which they did in April 2018, when Khloe gave birth to their daughter, True -- and had love and praise for one another in interviews and super sweet social media posts.

Amid news that the pair has called it quits, ET looks back at the couple's whirlwind romance, the sweetest things they've said about one another, and what went wrong since the start of their PDA-packed romance.

2016

August -- Sparking Rumors

Khloe and Tristan first sparked romance rumors after they were photographed leaving the Los Angeles nightclub Bootsy Bellows within minutes of one another.

Sept. 3 -- Vacation in Paradise

Khloe Kardashian Sparks Romance Rumors With NBA Star Tristan Thompson During Mexican Getaway This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Khloe Kardashian Sparks Romance Rumors With NBA Star Tristan Thompson During Mexican Getaway

Khloe and Tristan seemingly confirmed the dating rumors when they were spotted enjoying the sunshine and crystal-clear waters in Cabo. The pair were photographed hitting the ocean on jet skis and having fun with friends in the idyllic vacation destination.

Sept. 10 -- Concert PDA

Khloe and Tristan packed on the PDA while attending Drake's Summer Sixteen Tour stop at Los Angeles' Staples Center.

After the concert, the couple posed for a beaming selfie with Khloe's mom, Kris Jenner.

Sept. 16-18 -- Miami Make-Out

Snapchat

The pair got more public than ever before when they made out at a party in Miami. They locked lips as they were filmed by one of their pals, who posted the make-out session to Snapchat.

Earlier in the evening, Khloe and Tristan were joined by Kourtney Kardashian and family friend Jonathan Cheban for dinner before heading to watch Kanye West perform at the American Airlines Arena as part of his Saint Pablo Tour.

Two days later, ET caught up with Kris Jenner, who gave Tristan her stamp of approval, sharing, "He's a wonderful guy. I have met him and he's great."

Later that night, the couple semi-officially confirmed their relationship when they smiled for photographers at the LIV at Fontainebleau nightclub in Miami.

Oct. 26 -- Championship Couple

Khloe traveled to Cleveland to support the Cavaliers star as he accepted his NBA championship ring. The reality star -- who rocked a green coat with a fur stole and thigh-high leopard-print boots -- shared photos of the special occasion to social media.

Oct. 31 -- Hot for Halloween

Khloe and Tristan went all out for the spooktacular holiday, dressing up in amazing Marvel Comics-inspired couples' costumes.

Khloe's Storm costume was spot on, complete with platinum-white hair and glowing eyes, while Tristan's athletic build gave a real believability to his Black Panther outfit. Plus, the pair weren't shy when it came to making out on the dance floor at the huge Halloween night bash.

Nov. 3 -- Candid With Kimmel

Khloe Kardashian Says She 'Really Likes' Life in Cleveland With Boyfriend Tristan Thompson This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Khloe Kardashian Says She 'Really Likes' Life in Cleveland With Boyfriend Tristan Thompson

Khloe sat down with Jimmy Kimmel and opened up about her romance with the NBA pro and how she's been spending more and more time with him in Ohio.

"I live here, but I’m there very often," she told Kimmel of splitting her time between L.A. and Cleveland. "I actually really do [like spending time in Cleveland]. I actually really like it. I like just having my routine and being a little more under the radar."

Early December -- 'Cutie' Compliments

Khloe sat down for an interview with Health magazine, where she gushed about her boyfriend and explained what she found attractive about the handsome athlete.

"My boyfriend’s a cutie, so I do like big men," she admitted. "I love athletes. Someone who has the same interests as me, who likes to work out, like that’s their hobby or their job, that’s fine… Tristan is who I’m into. He's a little cutie."

Dec. 19 -- Tristan's First Baby

Amid Tristan's burgeoning romance with the KUWTK star, he also became a first-time father when his ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig, gave birth to their son, Prince Oliver. The couple split up shortly before he struck up a relationship with Khloe, while Craig was pregnant.



Dec. 25 -- A Very Merry Xmas

The happy couple spent their first Christmas together, with Tristan taking to Instagram to celebrate the happy holiday. He shared a photo of himself and his lady love in luxurious fur coats, writing, "Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays from me and mines, to you and yours."



Dec. 31 -- New Year's Resolutions

The couple got close on the dance floor as they rang in the new year together at Nicki Minaj's performance at E11EVEN nightclub in Miami. Khloe posted a steamy snapshot from the celebration, showing her grinding up on her man while rocking a shimmering gold-sequined gown. "Happy New Year!!! May you always be surrounded by the love you are deserving of!" she captioned the pic. "May Gods blessings continue to rain on us all!"

2017

March 13 -- Birthday Bash

Khloe showed just how much she adored Tristan when she threw a glamorous house party to celebrate her boyfriend's 26th birthday. The house was filled with sparkly gold balloons as well as giant letter balloons that spelled out "Happy Birthday," and the table was set with a stunning floral arrangement that served as a table runner. The decadent spread also included donuts with glitter sprinkles, golden Kit Kats, and cookies with the couple's picture on them.

She later took to Instagram to send her beau a sweet message, writing, "To the happiest of birthdays my love! To the first of many more together! May God continue to bless you in all of your days! And may we forever look at one another like this ?."

EXCLUSIVE: Khloe Kardashian is 'Madly in Love' With Tristan Thompson! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. EXCLUSIVE: Khloe Kardashian is 'Madly in Love' With Tristan Thompson!

April -- Marriage on Her Mind

In an interview with ES Magazine, Khloe said she would "love to have a family," and admitted that she and Tristan had already discussed the possibility.



"We’ve talked about it. He [already] is a father, and I know for a fact that he would be an impeccable father," she said. "I definitely want to be a mom. But I don’t put the pressure on it. It’s not like, 'the clock is ticking.' I feel in my soul it will happen."

She also said she would say yes if Tristan popped the question, adding, "[I've] never been in this type of love."

June 25 -- Birthday Bash (Redux)

Three months after Khloe threw Tristan a special b-day party, her boyfriend returned the favor with a surprise celebration with tons of her friends and family at the Blind Dragon restaurant in Los Angeles. Tristan went all out for the big night, covering the club in decorations and golden treats, and they even had a photo booth.

August -- 'Best Relationship Ever'

Khloe opened about her romance with the Canadian basketballer in an interview with the Mail on Sunday's YOU magazine, once again talking about the possibility of getting married again and starting a family. "I’m in the best relationship I’ve ever been in and it doesn’t take a ring for me to feel that way,” she said. “I believe in marriage and I want to be married again one day but I don’t have a time frame. Why do people think that marriage equates to happiness? There are a lot of people in unhealthy marriages.”

Meet Tristan Thompson: Everything You Need to Know About the Father of Khloe Kardashian's Baby This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Meet Tristan Thompson: Everything You Need to Know About the Father of Khloe Kardashian's Baby

Khloe also noted that their relationship works well and stays strong because they share the same "belief system and morals," which makes dating and communicating easier. She went on to say that Tristan is "very protective" of her, adding, "Feeling loved and validated and secure is a huge thing. Tristan is protective of my entire family, which is beautiful. And I love that everything we do is as a union. When he speaks, it’s ‘us’ and ‘we,’ and that’s important because it shows that you’re sharing life."

September -- Pregnancy Rumors

Reports first surfaced that Khloe and Tristan were expecting their first child together just days after it was revealed that her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, was pregnant. A source told ET at the time, "Khloe is pregnant and due early next year. It's going to be a very busy time for the Kardashian-Jenner family… It's no secret that Khloe was eager to become a mother. This is something she has wanted for a long time and finally the timing is right."

October 31 -- Dragon Couple

Amid multiple pregnancy reports, the couple went all out once again for their second Halloween together, rocking matching Game of Thrones outfits to a Halloween party, decked out as Khaleesi and Khal Drogo.

Dec. 20 -- Baby Bump Debut

Khloe finally confirmed the pregnancy rumors when she took to Instagram to share the news alongside a photo of her bare baby bump, cradled by her and Tristan's hands. "My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life!" Khloe wrote. "Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately."

2018

Jan. 2 -- Coming Soon

Just a couple of weeks after Khloe officially revealed her pregnancy, she shared an update that she was officially six months along.

“For six months [pregnant], you a fine six months, baby. I’ll tell you that," Tristan flirted in a sweet Snapchat video from the couple's New Year's Eve night out in Ohio.

March 4 -- Gender Reveal

As part of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 14 finale, Khloe first revealed that she was expecting a little girl while talking with her sisters. She also took to Twitter to address the news, and sweetly gave a shout-out to Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian West's newborn daughters, Stormi and Chicago.

I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi!! God is great!!! Thank you Lord for our princess 👑 👶🏽💗 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 5, 2018

God gives us what we need! His timing is never wrong! 👶🏽 my hormones were IN RARE FORM for that news — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 5, 2018

"I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi!! God is great!!! Thank you Lord for our princess," Khloe shared.

March 11 -- Baby Shower

Khloe and Tristan went all out for their baby shower, a stunning pink-filled soiree held at Hotel Bel-Air and hosted by Amazon Baby Registry. In the pics, there are hundreds of rose-colored balloons on the ground with pink flowers dangling from the ceiling, pink table settings and lighting. There was also a neon sign that says, "Baby Thompson."



In a Snapchat video, Khloe shared, "I'm so excited it's my baby shower," while Kendall Jenner cuddles up to her and rubs her baby bump.

April -- Countdown in Cleveland

In the days leading up to her due date, Khloe spent her time keeping a low profile, relaxing at the couple's home in Cleveland and taking to Instagram and Snapchat to document the final days of her pregnancy journey.

The 33-year-old reality star, who has never shied away from baring her glowing pregnancy bod, posted numerous artistic photos of her baby bump in romantic snapshots with Tristan. On April 9, Khloe posted a touching photo of her and her shirtless boyfriend sharing a sweet kiss, which she captioned, "We are ready whenever you are little mama."



April 10 -- Allegations Arise

Tristan made headlines after The Daily Mail obtained video of what appears to be Thompson making out with an unknown woman at the New York City club PH-D Lounge on April 7. However, a source told ET that he and the woman were talking, "nothing more."

"The video going around showed Tristan in a loud club briefly talking to a girl, nothing more," the source says. "Tristan was there for roughly an hour and left with his teammates. Khloe and Tristan are happy and focusing on the birth of their daughter."

In the wake of the reports, TMZ also published a video of what appears to be Thompson kissing and getting cozy with two women at a hookah lounge outside Washington, D.C., in October 2017. The NBA star didn't comment on the reports.

April 11 -- Khloe's Family Comes to Comfort Her

A source told ET that Khloe's family was standing behind her to lend emotional support as she approached her due date, amid reports that her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, has allegedly been unfaithful. "Kris has gathered the family and made sure they would all be there for her," the source said at the time. "They are so excited for Khloe. Her sisters are being super supportive of her… her family is rallying around her."

The source said that despite photos and videos published by multiple outlets that allegedly show Thompson being intimate with unknown women, the family was trying to make sure Khloe focuses on the thing that matters right now, which was the birth of her daughter. Meanwhile, another source said that Khloe was "completely devastated," explaining, "Tristan is a man Khloe built a life with and saw as her forever. Khloe’s mother, Kris, flew to Cleveland to be with her and support her in whatever she needs."

April 12 -- Khloe Gives Birth

Amid the cheating drama, the couple welcome their first daughter together, a baby girl, around 4 a.m. ET in a hospital outside of Cleveland, Ohio. "Baby and mom are healthy,” a source close to the Kardashians told ET, adding that the little one is "beautiful."

April 16 -- The Couple's Baby's Name is Revealed

Khloe announces the name of their newborn baby girl, True Thompson, which -- according to an ET source -- was chosen before the couple’s cheating drama.



"Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!" the new mom wrote on Instagram.

April 27 -- Khloe's Sister, Kim Kardashian West, Breaks Her Silence

As the days go by, sources continued to tell ET that Khloe was "furious" with Thompson and not in "denial" over the situation, noting that the couple's relationship was "not in a good place."

Then, two weeks after True's birth, Kim Kardashian West described the infidelity scandal as "so f**ked up" during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "Like, I don't even know how to describe it. It's just so f**ked up," she shared. "We really were rooting for Khloe, and we still are," the mother of three continued. "She's so strong and she's doing the best that she can. It's a really sad situation all over."

May 4 -- Khloe and Tristan Step Out

The reality star and basketball player were spotted enjoying a meal together with a few friends at TownHall restaurant in Cleveland, Ohio. Photos and video obtained by TMZ show the Good American designer looking relaxed as she smiled at the table sitting next to Tristan.

Was Tristan Thompson Really Spotted Kissing Another Woman? This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

May 6 -- Khloe Supports Tristan at Cleveland Cavaliers Game

The new mom stepped out to support boyfriend Tristan at the NBA star's playoff game. Khloe was escorted by security as she sported sunglasses and a leopard-print dress, heading into the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, in a photo obtained by TMZ.

May 7 -- Kris Says Khloe Is Doing 'Really Good'

Khloe's sisters and mother, Kris Jenner, hit the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City, and ET spoke with the momager about how her daughter was doing following Tristan's cheating scandal and the birth of her first child.

"The best. Yeah, she's doing great," Kris said. "Really, really good."

Met Gala 2018: Kris Jenner Says Khloe Kardashian Is the 'Best' Mom (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Met Gala 2018: Kris Jenner Says Khloe Kardashian Is the 'Best' Mom (Exclusive)

May 9 -- Tristan Opens Up About His and Khloe's Baby Girl

Tristan stayed mum about the status of his relationship with Khloe in an interview on UNINTERRUPTED's Road Trippin' Podcast but had no problem sharing details about his daughter. "She's doing good," he said of the newborn. "Baby True is eating, sleeping and, uh, sh**tin'."

As for whether he sees himself having more kids in the future, the father of two confessed, "I'm gonna keep going. ...I've got a couple more left."

May 10 -- Kim Says She's Rooting for Khloe and Tristan After Being Blocked on Social Media

Khloe's older sister dropped by Live With Kelly and Ryan and was asked how her sibling is doing since reports surfaced that Tristan cheated on her.

"Yeah, I mean, last time I went on TV and I answered some questions about her, I got blocked on social media, so..." she revealed, though clarified that she wasn't blocked by Khloe. "So, yes, I'm going to ... yes, I'm always rooting for her, always rooting for love. I'm always rooting for family."

May 13 -- Khloe's First Mother's Day

The new mom was basking in the joy of her first child after she turned one month old a day prior to Mother's Day. Khloe gave fans a first glimpse of True on her milestone one-month birthday, with fans quickly cooing over the newborn and trying to figure out if True looked more like her mom or dad. "Tristan and True are twins lol it’s crazy," Khloe told one fan.

Everyone tells me they are identical lol it’s wild maybe her eyes will stay light and I can get something lol — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 12, 2018

June 7 -- Khloe Supports Tristan Courtside

Actions spoke louder than words for Khloe, who stepped out to support Tristan at game three of The NBA Finals in June, sporting a Cleveland Cavaliers T-shirt. The reality star was all smiles at the game, where an eyewitness told ET she was blowing kisses and posing for photos with fans.

June 17 -- Khloe and Tristan Head Back to L.A.

The couple -- along with their daughter, True -- headed back to Los Angeles for the first time since True's birth in mid-June, just in time for Father's Day. The family was welcomed home with open arms by Khloe's family, who set up a balloon and cookie display for them after their journey from Cleveland.

“[Tristan] has a home in L.A. too, but the plan is to live together as a family at Khloe’s home as they continue to work on their relationship,” a source told ET at the time. “Everyone is back on board -- friends, family and Khloe have all forgiven him and are giving him this second chance -- and so far it’s been working for them.”

“[Khloe's] family was obviously very concerned when the scandal broke and they wanted her to come home, [but] she decided to stay and is so happy she did,” the source continued. "She loved her time in Cleveland and believes it was essential to their relationship to be together as a family unit during that time. Those are important months as a parent and she is grateful they experienced that as a team.”

June 25 -- 'Enormous Rebuilding' Takes Place

Khloe wasn't having it when a fan expressed their disappointment over Twitter that the star was staying with "wasteman" Tristan after his cheating scandal.

"You have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist,” Khloe clapped back. “I’m proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations.”

June 27 -- Kim Gets Tristan to Unblock Her

All appeared fine and dandy at Khloe's birthday party in Los Angeles, with her family coming together with Tristan, and Kim even getting him to unblock her on Instagram.

"Alright guys, so, what do you think? It's Khloe's birthday, do you think I should ask this guy to unblock me?" Kim said on her Instagram Story at the time, laughing as she pointed to Tristan, who was laying on a lawn chair behind her while playing on his phone.

Tristan agreed, saying, "For Khloe's birthday, I think it's only right."

The event also offered another revelation, as Tristan confirmed that Khloe knew his phone passcode after the scandal.

July 16 -- Couples Therapy

Lisa Stanley, a friend of Kardashian family matriarch Kris Jenner, revealed to KIIS FM's Celeb HQ in July that Khloe and Tristan were dedicated to rebuilding their bond.

"One thousand percent they are working through couples therapy," Stanley explained, adding that the pair were "working hard," but noted that they "can't just earn trust back in two months."

According to Stanley, Khloe "doesn't want to look a fool. She was a fool once with Lamar [Odom], and she didn’t want to do it again."

Aug. 2 -- Kim Explains Why Khloe Has Family's Support

While calling in to On Air With Ryan Seacrest on Aug. 2, Kim opened up about her family welcoming back Tristan after all that went down. "It was definitely new territory for us when you have a new baby coming into the world," Kim noted, saying she and her family had "conversations" about how to handle the scandal. "I think ultimately we always want her to be happy, but it gets all clouded when there’s a baby, you know?"

Aug. 11 -- Gifts and PDA

The couple was all about PDA in early August, sharing several smooches during a night out -- just a couple days after Tristan showered Khloe in gifts and balloons in honor of her latest Good American launch.

"I just got home and look, these are all from Tristan," Khloe gushed on Instagram at the time. "Good American balloons and my cute cake. Thank you, thank you, thank you."

Aug. 13 -- A Mexican Vacay

The PDA continued as the couple headed to Mexico with Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend, Ben Simmons, proving that there was definitely still passion in Khloe and Tristan's relationship.

"At the end of the day, Khloe is a strong woman who thinks everything through," a source told ET soon after. "Once she decided to stay with Tristan, there was no turning back."

Sept. 20 -- Cleveland Bound

By September, a source told ET that Khloe was ready to return to Cleveland with Tristan. "They’ve spent the summer with family but also reconnecting as a couple," the source said. "The two made sure to treat one another with dates and vacations together. True has brought Khloe and Tristan closer together and created an even stronger bond for them.”

“Khloe will be going back to Cleveland with Tristan and True like she’s always done," the source added. "Khloe spends the summer in Los Angeles to be closer to her family while Tristan is off from his basketball season. Khloe will head to Cleveland in a couple weeks but still travel back to L.A. for work and to see her family.”

Oct. 23 -- Khloe Gets Cryptic

Tristan's cheating scandal played out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians in the fall, leading to several very cryptic posts from Khloe. In an October 23 note on her Instagram post, the blonde beauty warned against staying in toxic relationships.

"Free yourself from negative people. Spend time with nice people who are smart, driven and likeminded," she wrote. "Relationships should help you, not hurt you."

"Surround yourself with people who reflect the person you want to be," she continued. "Choose friends who you are proud to know, people you admire, who love and respect you -- people who make your day a little brighter simply by being in it."

"Life is too short to spend time with people who suck the happiness out of you," she wrote. "When you free yourself from negative people, you free yourself to be YOU -- and being YOU is the only way to live."

Instagram

Oct. 30 -- Back to 'Working on Things'

After defending letting their scandal play out on TV, Khloe headed back to Cleveland to be with her man. Their status as a couple, however, appeared to fluctuate.

"Khloe and Tristan are still working on things, but know whatever they decide to do moving forward, it will be whatever is best for their daughter, True," a source told ET in late October. "Khloe isn’t certain how long she will be in Cleveland and may fly back for her mom, Kris [Jenner's], birthday next week, but isn’t sure. A lot is dependent on how things go with her and Tristan.”

Oct. 31 -- Coming Together for Baby True

Khoe and Tristan spent True's first Halloween together in October, with the Good American designer sharing all the cute pics to social media.

Nov. 18 -- Khloe's Delivery Plays Out on KUWTK

Tristan's scandal was revisited on the Nov. 18 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, showing exactly how Khloe reacted to the news in the delivery room.

"I don't have the energy for [this] right now," Khloe said to her family while looking at her phone in the hospital bed. "Like, everyone leave me alone."

"Everyone has their own s**t that I know nothing about. And mine is thrown on the public of everything and it's just, it's a lot harder to filter through stuff when it's this public and when I gave birth the following day. It's just too much," she added.

Nov. 21 -- Tristan Feels 'Awkward' Over KUWTK Portrayal

“It is awkward, especially for maybe Tristan, who isn’t used to this,” Kim said on a Nov. 21 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "Unfortunately, that was what’s going on in our lives. So six months later when it replays and they’ve gotten through what they needed to get through and it’s rehashed in front of everyone and everyone’s giving their opinions all over again and we’re live tweeting and everyone’s chiming in. So that is hard for Khloe and I'm sure for Tristan, but it’s our reality.”

Nov. 22 -- First Thanksgiving as a Family

Khloe wasn't present with the rest of her family at their huge Thanksgiving bash in November, choosing to host a party of her own in Cleveland with Tristan.

"Khloe put together an incredible Thanksgiving dinner in Cleveland with Tristan. This Thanksgiving is special to the couple as it’s True’s first one," a source told ET. "They had a bunch of friends join them and celebrated what they are most thankful for this year: True."

Dec. 7 -- Khloe Thinks About Having Another Baby

The Thanksgiving holiday really brought Khloe and Tristan together, as a source told ET in early December that she was thinking about having another baby with him.

"Now that she's a mom, Khloe's never been happier," the source said, adding that Khloe's also in "such a good place now" with True's dad, Tristan Thompson. "She has wanted this baby more than anything and motherhood has proven to be even more incredible than she imagined."

"Her relationship with Tristan is so good," the source continued. "They made it through some really dark times, but she's happy that she gave him a second chance because he's stepped up and is not only an amazing father to True, but he's been such a rock for Khloe. They're really just so in love."

"It was a difficult journey [for Khloe] to get pregnant the first time, so she's aware it may take some time again," the source shared. "She doesn't want to delay trying. That being said, she's not putting any pressure on herself or overthinking it. It will happen when it happens. [She's] not not trying."

Dec. 31 -- New Year, New Khloe

In a lengthy Instagram post on New Year's Eve, Khloe reflected on living through the "highest highs and the lowest lows" she's experienced in her life.

“This year I faced my challenges by trusting myself, not always in my decisions but in my ability to overcome whatever I was being tested with. I now know I am a conqueror, I am stronger than I ever could have imagined, and no matter which obstacle I face, I will always overcome it," she wrote, alluding to putting her and Tristan's past drama behind them. Later that night, the new mom documented her and Tristan's midnight kiss.

2019

Feb. 19 -- The Breakup

A source told ET on Feb. 19 that Khloe and Tristan have officially broken up after more than two years of dating.

“There were trust issues again and she has been down that road before," the source said. "She has to be strong for herself and True. Everyone is extremely disappointed.”

Tristan, meanwhile, tweeted "FAKE NEWS," before deleting it shortly after. Fans quickly guessed he was reacting to rumors that he cheated on Khloe with Kylie's best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Khloe then reacted to an Instagram video laying out the rumors between Tristan and Jordyn. She commented on the post with shouting emojis, while her best friend, Malika Haqq, also commented, writing, "STRONG FACTS."

Kardashian family friend Larsa Pippen later chimed in after Malika, writing, "Amen!!!"

Khloe then posted a cryptic message to her Instagram Story, writing, "If your friendship has lasted longer than seven years, you are no longer friends. You are family."

2020

Aug. 5 -- Back Together

A source told ET on Aug. 5 that Khloe and Tristan had rekindled their romance. They "are back together and things have been going really well," the source said.

According to the source, Khloe did what she felt is right for her and their daughter, True, and was aware that the decision would likely be met with criticism from her fans and others in her life following the highly publicized scandal with Woods.

"Khloe has never listened to outside voices, she’s always stayed true to her heart," the source said. "Things with Khloe and Tristan have been great and the couple is taking this time in quarantine to really reconnect and enjoy one another."

2021

February -- They Definitely Want More Kids

Khloe openly talked about wanting another child with Tristan, which Tristan was all for. Tristan is also a father to his 4-year-old son, Prince, from a previous relationship.

"In my head, when I was going to have kids, I never, ever imagined having an only child," she told him. "Especially being on quarantine with her, I felt bad. [True] had no friends. She had nobody. They were isolated even from each other [True's cousins] for so long. I don't know. True's getting older and I just feel like it's now time to have another kid."

"I think I'm ready to do the whole pregnancy thing again," she also said. "This process might take time. I have no idea. So I think [we] start the process, at least be prepared."

Meanwhile, a source told ET that having more kids had definitely "been a conversation for the couple."

"Khloe has been very vocal and adamant about wanting a big family," the source said. "She of course sees herself marrying Tristan one day, but he has a lot to prove in order for their relationship to elevate to that level."

June 21 -- Khloe and Tristan Break Up Again

Multiple sources told ET that the two have once again decided to go their separate ways following more cheating allegations against Tristan, which he vehemently denied.

"Khloe and Tristan broke up recently. Tristan was at a birthday party in Bel Air on Friday night and was acting very single throughout the evening," one source said. "The Kardashians were invited to the party but did not attend. Tristan and Khloe will continue to co-parent True together in a healthy, loving way."

According to a second source, Khloe and Tristan "ended their relationship a few weeks ago."

"Khloe gave Tristan several chances and after new allegations decided it was time to break things off," the source said. "The two are on good terms and at the end of the day, Khloe just wants True to have a good relationship with her father."

News of their most recent breakup came amid reports that Khloe threatened to take legal action against a woman who is claiming that Tristan fathered a child with her. Khloe is reportedly suing the woman, Kimberly Alexander, for defamation, claiming that she fabricated direct messages to make it look like she and the reality star had a conversation over Instagram.

Khloe's attorney, Lynda B. Goldman of Lavely & Singer Professional Corporation, claimed in court documents obtained by ET that "a DNA test from one of the nation's top labs confirmed that Mr. Thompson is not the father of [Kimberly's] child."

Additionally, Instagram model Sydney Chase claimed during an April interview that she hooked up with Tristan back in the fall. Tristan has vehemently denied her claims.

During the Keeping Up With the Kardashians: The Final Curtain reunion special -- which was taped in April -- Khloe opened up to host Andy Cohen about her on-again, off-again relationship with Tristan. Khloe said that she and Tristan weren't together when they filmed the 20th and final season of KUWTK and that they had only recently rekindled their romance after co-parenting together throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

"And then, I don't know, we just really, really became genuine great friends with one another," she said. "It just was this natural progression. I'm not saying that's what I would encourage other people to do, it's just what naturally happened with him and I."

When Andy bluntly asked Khloe if she trusted Tristan now, she responded, "I mean, I definitely trust him as a friend and all those things."

"What I need to find out, everything comes my way," she added. "I just need to trust and focus on today and go day by day. I can't worry too much about everything else."

RELATED CONTENT:

'KUWTK' Reunion: Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian Reveal Where Things With Jordyn Woods Stand Today This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. 'KUWTK' Reunion: Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian Reveal Where Things With Jordyn Woods Stand Today

Where Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian Stand With Jordyn Woods Today

Khloe Kardashian Confirms She's Had a Nose Job on 'KUWTK' Reunion

Khloe Kardashian Gets Candid About Trusting Tristan Thompson Following Cheating Scandals

Related Gallery