Khloe Kardashian Steps Out for Lunch With Tristan Thompson After Cheating Scandal

It appears Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are back together -- or at least on good enough terms to have lunch together.

The 33-year-old reality star was spotted enjoying a meal with Thompson and a few friends at TownHall restaurant in Cleveland, Ohio, on Friday, and according to TMZ, Kardashian couldn't have looked happier.

Photos and video obtained by the outlet show the Good American designer looking relaxed as she smiled at the table sitting next to Thompson. Kardashian looked chic in a black top and matching shades. She styled her blonde hair in soft waves over her shoulders.

A source told ET late last month that Kardashian and Thompson's relationship was "not in a good place" amid reports he allegedly cheated on the reality star just days before she gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson.

"Khloe and Tristan continuing as a couple isn't a sure thing," ET's source said. "Khloe is still upset over everything that came to light regarding Tristan, and is taking time to enjoy being a new mom before deciding the future of her relationship."

During her Friday appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kardashian's mom, Kris Jenner, opened up about how the scandal -- which Kim Kardashian West previously called "so f**ked up" has affected the family.

“I think we do what we always do and that’s spring into action with love,” Jenner said. “We all hopped on a plane and flew to Cleveland, ‘cause that’s what we know to do. I’m there to support my kids no matter what happens. I just do the best I can just like anybody else would for their family. There’s a lot of us. We all get together and we do things together and we’re a force to be reckoned with."

"She’s figuring it out just one day at a time and she’s just the best mom already and that baby is so cute, little True," she added.

