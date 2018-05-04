Kris Jenner Gets Emotional Talking Khloe Kardashian: ‘She’s Figuring It Out One Day at a Time’

Khloe Kardashian’s momager Kris Jenner has got her back!

The 62-year-old reality star appeared on Friday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneresShow where she got emotional talking about new mom Khloe. When host DeGeneres tried to question Jenner about Khloe’s baby daddy Tristan Thompson and the cheating scandal that broke right as Khloe was giving birth to the couple’s daughter, True, she turned the conversation positive by gushing about Khloe.

“Pretty unexpected, but Khloe is amazing,” Jenner said as the audience cheered. “I’m so proud of that kid. I get choked up because she’s such a good mom. Honestly, I get so emotional.”

The grandmother of nine opened up about going to visit Khloe in Cleveland last week, saying, “It was snowing, and she was nestled in in the nursery and the baby and she’s just concentrating on that, just being a mom, her baby. That’s what her sisters are doing as well. She’s so excited about motherhood.”

Jenner added that one new mom challenge Khloe is facing is “trying to get the nursing thing down, which is a little tricky.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star added of her daughter, “She’s figuring it out just one day at a time and she’s just the best mom already and that baby is so cute, little True.”

DeGeneres then pressed the topic further, asking if Thompson’s actions had angered Jenner as a mom.

“I think we do what we always do and that’s spring into action with love,” Jenner diplomatically replied. “We all hopped on a plane and flew to Cleveland, ‘cause that’s what we know to do. I’m there to support my kids no matter what happens. I just do the best I can just like anybody else would for their family. There’s a lot of us. We all get together and we do things together and we’re a force to be reckoned with. “

The current status of Khloe and Tristan’s relationship is unknown, though she has remained in Cleveland with their daughter. In fact, being far away from her family and her doctors almost caused a problem for Khloe’s delivery.

“She gave birth within hours after us arriving, it was crazy,” Jenner revealed. “It was very exciting, though, at the same time. It was all simultaneously happening. We knew she was going to have the baby within the week. I brought the doctor. I had the doctor on the plane and nurse practitioner. We were calling from the plane, like, ‘What’s going on?’ They were like, ‘She just got her epidural!’ And we were like, ‘What!’”

Khloe’s older sister, Kim Kardashian, recently spoke on The Ellen Show about the scandal, not being quite as diplomatic as her momager.

“Like, I don't even know how to describe it. It’s just so f**ked up,” Kim said at the time. “We really were rooting for Khloe, and we still are. She’s so strong and she's doing the best that she can. It’s a really sad situation all over.”

For more from the Kardashians, watch the clip below!

