Khloe Kardashian Plans to Return to Los Angeles for Mother's Day (Exclusive)

Khloe Kardashian is set to spend her first Mother's Day as a mom with her sisters.

A source tells ET that the 33-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and new mom is planning to fly back to Los Angeles with her daughter, True, for the special day.

"She’ll be with her family for Mother’s Day,” says the source. “This is a very special Mother’s Day in the Kardashian/Jenner family. For Khloe and Kylie it’s their first one, and it’s Kim’s first Mother Day with Chicago."

The source believes that Kris Jenner will be hosting the family at her place and adds that Khloe's boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, could be playing with the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are currently in the NBA semifinals, on Mother’s Day, so his involvement is unknown.

According to the source, Khloe and Tristan have not spent a ton of time together recently because he’s traveling for basketball but they are in contact. The pair has been going through a tough time since the basketball player was accused of cheating on Khloe just days before their daughter was born.

“The time alone is good for her, she’s very independent and having this space is essential for her to work through everything,” says the source, reiterating that no one really knows Khloe’s next steps.

“If they work through all this, they still have a long way to go to get back a solid foundation,” the source adds.

While Khloe has remained pretty quiet during her first weeks of motherhood, on Monday she briefly opened up about her new life as a mom.

"This Mother's Day will be the most special yet!" she gushed. “I still can't believe I'm a mom -- it feels like such an honor. Now it feels even more important to honor all the amazing women in my family!”

