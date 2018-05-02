Fans Chant 'Khloe' at Tristan Thompson During NBA Playoffs Game

Toronto Raptors fans seemed to be using Tristan Thompson's relationship with Khloe Kardashian against him on Tuesday night.

The 27-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player hit the court at Air Canada Centre in Toronto to take on the Raptors in the second round of the NBA playoffs. Just as Tristan was attempting a free throw, people in the crowd started to chant "Khloe" so loud that it could be heard on the television broadcast of the game.

Despite the heckling, the Cavaliers still beat the Raptors, 113 to 112.

'Khloe' chants for Tristan Thompson in Toronto... pic.twitter.com/bbcZ1SNk6e — Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) May 2, 2018

The fan chants occurred weeks after Tristan was accused of cheating on Khloe just a few days prior to the birth of their daughter, True.

When the Cavaliers took on the New York Knicks at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, last month, he was also trolled with a sign in support of the 33-year-old reality star and was met with a few boos.

This hasn't stopped Tristan from celebrating his team's big wins. Earlier this week, he returned to social media for the first time since the scandal to share a photo of himself in uniform.

“WHAT AN ATMOSPHERE IN THE Q!! GREAT WIN #OnToTheNextOne,” he captioned a photo of himself on the court at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, after the Cavaliers beat the Indiana Pacers 105 to 101 in game seven of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Khloe is planning her return to Los Angeles after giving birth to True in Cleveland on April 12, a source tells ET.

"She’ll be with her family for Mother’s Day,” the source says. “This is a very special Mother’s Day in the Kardashian-Jenner family. For Khloe and Kylie it’s their first one, and it’s Kim’s first Mother's Day with Chicago."

Here's more on the fate of Khloe and Tristan's relationship:

