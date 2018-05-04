Khloe Kardashian Is Already Working on Her 'Revenge Body,' Source Says (Exclusive)

Just three weeks after giving birth to her first child, Khloe Kardashian is already working on her post-baby bod.

A source tells ET that while the 33-year-old reality star hasn't been able to work out just yet, she has started the process of getting her body back by focusing on her diet.

“Khloe is super excited to get the official clearance to work out again [usually six weeks after a natural delivery],” the source says. “She’s taking things slow and being gentle on herself and she has realistic expectations.”

ET's source notes that working out has been an important outlet for Kardashian, so it’s been challenging for her to be cooped up at home. But while she can’t quite get back to her rigorous workout routine yet, the Good American designer is being cognizant of what she's eating.

“She ate very healthy during her pregnancy and she’s continuing to be mindful of her nutrition and food intake now,” the source shares. “She’s going about it all in a very healthy way.”

Though Kardashian famously stars on Revenge Body, the source says, this time, she’s not trying to get revenge on anyone. The new mom's “revenge body” is merely a challenge for herself. “Revenge body can mean so many things, for Khloe it’s a challenge. She’s doing this for herself, she loves working out, it keeps her grounded and makes her happy," the source explains. "Like everything, she’ll give getting in shape 100 percent!"

Kardashian's mom, Kris Jenner, meanwhile, appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Showon Friday, where she opened up about her daughter's foray into motherhood just as her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson's, alleged cheating scandal broke.

“I think we do what we always do and that’s spring into action with love,” Jenner said. “We all hopped on a plane and flew to Cleveland, ‘cause that’s what we know to do. I’m there to support my kids no matter what happens. I just do the best I can just like anybody else would for their family. There’s a lot of us. We all get together and we do things together and we’re a force to be reckoned with."

"She’s figuring it out just one day at a time and she’s just the best mom already and that baby is so cute, little True," she added.

