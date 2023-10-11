After previously shutting down any reconciliation rumors, Khloé Kardashian appears to be singing a different tune on this week's episode of The Kardashians.

The mother of two reflects on the conversation about her ex, Tristan Thompson, calling her his "person" in last week's episode, musing that while they're not together now, she can't predict the future.

"I don't know what five or 10 years will bring. If he's my person then he's meant to be my person, but right now I'm not going to make my life any harder than it has to be, so I'm going to have as much of a seamless, fantastic co-parenting relationship as I can," she shares.

While speaking with Scott Disick, she insists that she and Tristan do not share a bed or a room while he is living in her home with his brother, Amari Thompson.

The brothers moved in with Khloé following the unexpected death of their mom, Andrea Thompson, in January.

Hulu

Scott asks about Khloe's dating life, and she replies, "I don't have the f**king energy. Once everyone's asleep, I think, 'God, I can't believe it's Groundhog Day tomorrow.'"

Later in the episode, momager Kris Jenner is seen chatting with Tristan in Khloé's home, mentioning the "rhythm" her daughter and her ex have with their kids.

The former couple shares 5-year-old daughter, True Thompson, and 1-year-old son, Tatum Thompson. Tristan even shares photos and videos of him and Khloé working out together as baby Tatum watches.

"We know that Tristan has made some mistakes. I know that he is really sorry for the way that he hurt Khloé, and I'm sure that he regrets all of those mistakes every single day," Kris says in her confessional interview. "Really the most important thing for everyone right now is raising the kids."

The Kardashians

And after Kim Kardashian defended Tristan in a previous episode, saying he stepped up to help out with her kids amid her divorce from Kanye West, she seems to confirm that when she FaceTimes with her son, Saint West, from Italy.

Saint pops on to tell her that Tristan took him shopping at the Nike store before quickly hanging up the phone.

Toward the end of the episode, Tristan and Khloé talk about Amari's care. Amari is severely disabled with epilepsy and requires full-time medical care, which is why Tristan couldn't move them into a hotel while his home was being repaired amid flooding.

"I needed someone that could help me through this and you answered the call," Tristan tells Khloé.

Khloé explains that following the death of her father, Robert Kardashian, she "didn't think straight" for three years.

Hulu

"I'll always be there. It's the right thing to do," Khloé says.

She adds that what she experienced with her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, being in his coma prepared her to help Amari.

At the end of this week's episode, a producer asks Khloé whether she's prepared for Tristan to move out.

"I don't know. I don't know," Khloé admits.

Tristan and Khloé first got together in 2016. Their relationship was plagued by a series of cheating scandals involving Tristan. And while they got back together several times, Khloé called things off in 2021 after it was revealed that Tristan fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while secretly engaged to Khloé.

She has since claimed that they are not together nor does she intend to rekindle her romance with the Los Angeles Lakers star.

New episodes of The Kardashians stream Thursdays on Hulu.

