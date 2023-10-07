The sister of Tristan Thompson's ex is blasting him as an absentee father to his 6-year-old son Prince, claiming the NBA player can't be bothered to show up for his and Jordan Craig's son "unless it's for a party or planned photo opportunity."

Kai Craig took to Instagram on the same day Hulu streamed the latest episode of The Kardashians in which Kim Kardashian praised Khloé Kardashian's ex as "a good friend" and "such a good dad." In that episode, Kim defended Tristan despite him being unfaithful to Khloé, which included fathering a child with another woman while engaged to Khloé.

Kim also praised Tristan for stepping up for her family amid her divorce from Kanye West.

"When he saw me struggling with my kids, he stepped up," she said. "He started showing up to the games. He picked Saint up, takes him to dinner and will always come to my defense, especially if it's stuff with me and my ex. I just never forgot that. I'll never really throw someone away and act like I don't think they can grow and evolve."

But none of this is sitting well with Kai, who took to Instagram and blasted the NBA player for his "appalling and inexcusable" behavior.

"It has been so hard for me to refrain from speaking up, and out of respect for my sister's privacy I haven't for over 7 years, but this is just too much," she said in a screenshot of her statement posted on Instagram, "It's so painful to see how Tristan can find the time to do these nice things for others but can't seem to show up and be a real parent for my nephew Prince. The fact that he can take other children to school and activities in the same city, yet never sees or speaks to his own son, unless it's for a private party or planned photo opportunity, is appalling and inexcusable."

Tristan posed for a photo with Prince back in February.

Kai also had some words for Kim.

"@KimKardashian, I don't want to believe that you are this insensitive to the fact that he literally ignores his children," she continued. "That's nice if he's been a good friend to you, but let's consider our sisters before taking to global platforms to defend this man's character."

Kai ended her statement with a final word for Tristan.

"[Y]ou are NOT a good father if you can't be a good father to ALL of your children," she wrote.

Tristan and Khloé first met and got together in 2016. In 2018, days before welcoming their daughter, True, Tristan was involved in a public cheating scandal. Though the couple reconciled, in 2019, Tristan was once again caught being unfaithful. He was seen kissing Kylie Jenner's pal, Jordyn Woods, at a party, leading Tristan and Khloé to split again.

They rekindled their romance and even got secretly engaged. But Khloé called it off in December 2021, when Tristan confirmed in a paternity lawsuit that he fathered a child, Theo, with model Maralee Nichols while engaged to Khloé. Tristan and Khloé would ultimately welcome a second child together, Tatum, via surrogate in July 2022.

