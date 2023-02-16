Tristan Thompson is spending some quality time with his son, Prince.

The NBA player took to Instagram Wednesday to share a sweet shot with his oldest son, Prince, 6, who he shares with his ex, Jordan Craig.

"A Young King in the making, My Prince 👑," Thompson captioned the photo slideshow, which saw him hugging and smiling alongside the 6-year-old, who was adorably holding onto a bouquet of red roses.

Thompson was dressed in all black in the pics, with white sneakers, while his little boy wore a red T-shirt and black pants.

The photos come just days after Thompson, who is also dad to one-year-old Theo, who he fathered with Maralee Nichols, shared some pics alongside his daughter, True, 4, who he shares with his ex, Khloe Kardashian.

The photo carousel sees the father-daughter duo posing for the camera, with True, rocking a miniature version of her dad's Chicago Bulls jersey, and Thompson, meanwhile, in a brown sweatsuit. The proud dad had one arm around True and the other around a basketball as he excitedly celebrated "Jersey day" at True's school.

"Jersey day is my favorite day of the school year #minime," Thompson wrote alongside pics.

While Thompson has yet to share a look at he and Khloe's 6-month-old son, whose name they have yet to reveal, Khloe gave followers a look at the little one on her Instagram Story earlier this month.

The short snippet saw their son in a Dalmatian onesie. Filming the tot from the neck down, The Kardashians star showed her son in a carrier, moving his tiny legs and feet ever so slightly to "Baby Love" by The Supremes.

Khloe and Tristan split in December 2021 just days after they did an embryo transfer to a surrogate for their baby boy. ET has previously confirmed that they were secretly engaged at the time when the news broke that Tristan had fathered a child with another woman.

Though she and Tristan have been broken up for more than a year, they have still maintained a solid co-parenting relationship. In January, Khloe attended the funeral of Tristan's mom, Andrea, who died suddenly.

Weeks after Andrea's death, Khloe posted about her children's grandmother, writing, "This has been one of the toughest times in so many of our lives... I’ll see you again with the many that have gone before you that I so desperately miss, love and cherish. So, I’m choosing to say, that until I see you again in Heaven, I miss you and I will continue to miss you more and more every single day."

