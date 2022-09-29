The complicated love story between exes Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson continues. On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Khloe and her sister, Kim Kardashian, talk about Tristan's secret proposal in December 2020, which Khloe says she turned down at the time.

But now, a source confirms to ET that Khloe actually accepted a second proposal from Tristan in February 2021 and that the two were engaged.

This means that they were engaged in March 2021 when Khloe threw the NBA player a 30th birthday party. This was also the night that Tristan allegedly left the party and hooked up with Maralee Nichols, a tryst that resulted in Maralee getting pregnant and having a child.

Khloe found out that Tristan had fathered a child with Maralee along with the rest of the world in December 2021, one week after she had an embryo transfer to have a second child with him herself.

Khloe and Tristan welcomed their son via surrogate on July 28. On the premiere of The Kardashians, Khloe admitted to feeling "bamboozled" by Tristan after he "encouraged" her to do the embryo transfer by a certain date, knowing his paternity news would be coming out.

On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Khloe explains why she originally turned down Tristan's December 2020 proposal.

"I said, 'I need to make sure this is a totally different relationship because I want to be proud to say I'm engaged to anyone,'" Khloe says to Kim in the episode. "And that's why I said, 'I'm not comfortable accepting this right now because I'm not excited to tell my family.' And as hurtful as that probably was for him to hear, it was the truth. I'm not ever going to accept something and give someone false hope. And I said that to him."

In early 2021, Khloe was seen wearing a giant diamond sparkler in several photos on Instagram. At the time, she never addressed whether that was an engagement ring from Tristan.

In fact, in a March 2021 interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, momager Kris Jenner also played coy when asked about Khloe's bling.

"That's a good ring. I think she just loves jewelry. She loves a good, you know, ring!" Kris said at the time. "You should ask Khloe that."

