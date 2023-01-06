Kris Jenner Pays Tribute to Tristan Thompson's Late Mom as 'Dedicated, Devoted and Selfless'
Tristan Thompson's Mom Dead After Reported Heart Attack
Kris Jenner is remembering Tristan Thompson's late mother as "the most amazing, dedicated, devoted and selfless mom" after she reportedly died from a heart attack.
Jenner took to Instagram on Friday and posted a carousel of photos featuring her with Andrea Thompson, who died suddenly. Jenner's first photo consisted of her, Andrea, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan. Another photo featured Kris and Andrea decked out in an all-pink ensemble. The third photo featured Khloe, Andrea and a young True, while the last photo featured Tristan with his arm wrapped around Andrea.
"I am so heartbroken by the sudden passing of Tristan’s mom, Andrea," Jenner wrote in her caption. "My thoughts, prayers and all of my love are with Tristan, [his siblings] Amari, Dishawn and Daniel. You were the most amazing, dedicated, devoted, and selfless mom and such a loving, kind, and fabulous grandmother. What a blessing you were to your family!!! I will miss you Andrea. I will miss your bright spirit and amazing light. Thank you for always praying for us and lifting us up and encouraging us along the way. Rest in peace beautiful angel 🙏❤️ @realtristan13."
Khloe and Tristan traveled together to Canada on her private jet and landed Thursday night at around 10 p.m. local time. The former couple -- who share True, 4, and a son, whom they welcomed via surrogate in August -- hopped into a waiting SUV and were driven straight to the hospital without their luggage. The SUV returned to the airport 20 minutes later and retrieved the luggage.
A source told ET that Khloe and Tristan "traveled to Toronto because Tristan's mother passed away." The source added, "A private funeral for his mother is scheduled," which Khloe and her sister, Kim Kardashian, and Kris expected to attend.
Another source told ET, "Khloe was very close to Tristan's mother, and as with any partner, friend, etcetera, the family will be first to support them, especially in this very difficult time."
According to TMZ, which first broke the news, reported that Andrea died from a heart attack.
