Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson traveled together to Canada on a private jet late Thursday night after the NBA player's mother, Andrea Thompson, died suddenly.

Photographers captured the moment Khloe's jet landed in Canada just after 10 p.m. local time. Khloe and Tristan were both seen wearing beanies and sweats. It's said that, soon after landing, Khloe and Tristan jumped into a waiting SUV and headed straight to the hospital in nearby Mississauga in the Canadian province of Ontario, about a 40-minute drive west of Toronto. Khloe and Tristan both left behind their luggage. After the SUV dropped them off at the hospital, it returned to the airport to retrieve the luggage. Thompson grew up in nearby Brampton, about 30 minutes from the hospital.

A source told ET that Khloe and Tristan "traveled to Toronto because Tristan's mother passed away." The source added, "A private funeral for his mother is scheduled," which Khloe and her sister, Kim Kardashian, and mother, Kris Jenner, are expected to attend.

Another source told ET, "Khloe was very close to Tristan's mother, and as with any partner, friend, etcetera, the family will be first to support them, especially in this very difficult time."

A source confirmed to ET that Andrea died. ET has reached out to Tristan's rep for comment.

TMZ, which was first to report Andrea's death, reports that she died suddenly after a heart attack.

Andrea and Trevor Thompson welcomed Tristan in 1991. Tristan has three younger brothers, Dishawn, Daniel and Amari. Tristan and Khloe share two children -- True, 4, and a son, whom they welcomed via surrogate in August. Tristan is also dad to Prince, 6, and Theo, 1.

