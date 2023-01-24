Khloe Kardashian is honoring the late grandmother of her children, Andrea Thompson. Andrea, the mother of Khloe's ex Tristan Thompson, died suddenly earlier this month reportedly from a heart attack. Early Tuesday morning, Khloe took to Instagram to share a touching tribute post.

"I have been avoiding this…. Avoiding accepting this is real," the 38-year-old reality star began. "I have so much to say but nothing at all…. I have so many emotions and still I feel numb. Life can be brutally unfair at times and this has been one of the toughest times in so many of our lives."

She went on to write that she wouldn't be saying "goodbye" to Andrea, adding, "Goodbyes for good are something I don’t believe in. I KNOW I will see you again. I know I will hear your sweet voice and infectious laugh again. I know I’ll get to feel that embrace of yours. I’ll see you again with the many that have gone before you that I so desperately miss, love and cherish."

Khloe mused that Andrea was looking down on them and "probably yelling 'who does that!!' because we are all crying at your loss."

She went on to note that she knows Andrea never wanted to leave her sons behind. Andrea had four sons, including her oldest, Tristan, and his younger brother, Amari, who suffers from epilepsy and has almost daily seizures due to his condition.

"They are your entire world. They will learn to live with the hole in their hearts because they are warriors just like their warrior mommy. Just know, I promise you, Amari will be perfectly ok," Khloe added. "We will all look after him, help him and protect him. Your boys will be ok because they have their guardian Angel by their side."

In 2013, Tristan founded the Amari Thompson Fund to help raise funds and awareness for those suffering from epilepsy.

Khloe concluded her post to Andrea writing, "I love you," multiple times.

In the post, Khloe shared multiple photos and videos of herself and Andrea, some of Andrea with her and Tristan's daughter, True Thompson, and a few photos of Khloe and Amari.

Khloe and her sister, Kim Kardashian, as well as her momager, Kris Jenner, all attended Andrea's funeral in Toronto, Canada, earlier this month. After Andrea's death, Kris posted about the loss on Instagram.

"I am so heartbroken by the sudden passing of Tristan’s mom, Andrea," Kris wrote at the time. "My thoughts, prayers and all of my love are with Tristan, Amari, Dishawn and Daniel. You were the most amazing, dedicated, devoted, and selfless mom and such a loving, kind, and fabulous grandmother."

Exes Khloe and Tristan share 4-year-old daughter, True, and an almost 6-month-old son, whose name they have not shared publicly. They split in December 2021 after Tristan's paternity scandal broke in which it was revealed that he had fathered another child while engaged with Khloe.

