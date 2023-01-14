Kim and Khloe Kardashian Attend Tristan Thompson's Mother's Funeral in Toronto
Tristan Thompson laid his mother to rest Saturday just over a week after she reportedly died from a heart attack.
According to photos obtained by TMZ, Kim and Khloe Kardashian paid Andrea their respects at the funeral held in Toronto. The outlet reported that Kris Jenner also attended the funeral, but she didn't appear in any photos taken by paparazzi. Drake was also there.
Last week, Tristan and Khloe were seen traveling together on her private jet. Photographers captured the moment her jet landed in Canada just after 10 p.m. local time. Andrea reportedly died from a heart attack.
Following her sudden death, Kris took to Instagram and remembered Andrea as "the most amazing, dedicated, devoted and selfless mom."
In the sweet tribute, Jenner posted a carousel of photos featuring her with Andrea. Another photo featured Kris and Andrea decked out in an all-pink ensemble. The third photo featured Khloe, Andrea and a young True, while the last photo featured Tristan with his arm wrapped around Andrea.
"I am so heartbroken by the sudden passing of Tristan’s mom, Andrea," Jenner wrote in her caption. "My thoughts, prayers and all of my love are with Tristan, [his siblings] Amari, Dishawn and Daniel. You were the most amazing, dedicated, devoted, and selfless mom and such a loving, kind, and fabulous grandmother. What a blessing you were to your family!!! I will miss you Andrea. I will miss your bright spirit and amazing light. Thank you for always praying for us and lifting us up and encouraging us along the way. Rest in peace beautiful angel 🙏❤️ @realtristan13."
