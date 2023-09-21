Tristan Thompson has been granted temporary guardianship of his 17-year-old brother, Amari Thompson, nine months after the sudden death of their mother, Andrea Thompson.

The 32-year-old NBA star has been serving as Amari's primary caregiver in the wake of Andrea's death from a heart attack in January.

In court documents obtained by People, Tristan received the temporary custody of Amari on Wednesday by the Superior Court of California.

This decision gives the Los Angeles Lakers star "all powers a parent having legal custody of a child would have."

Amari suffers from severe epilepsy and is wheelchair bound. He requires round-the-clock care.

George Pimentel/Getty Images

In the season 3 finale of The Kardashians, Tristan's ex, Khloé Kardashian, allowed the athlete and Amari to temporarily move into her Calabasas, California, home after Tristan's home suffered flood damage.

"Tristan and I are not back together. I know it's hard for everyone to believe. But I love, love, love Andrea. I love Tristan. I love Amari," Khloé explained on the show. "This is what family does. This is the father of my kids. I lost my dad [Robert Kardashian] and my dad was like a fairytale parent, but still I can't wrap my head around losing my mom and I know how close Tristan and his mom are and it's just heartbreaking. And then to be left with the responsibility of another person as well. It's a lot… Tristan and I are family and we're gonna be family for the rest of our lives."

Both Khloé and Tristan also celebrated Amari's 17th birthday back in July. Khloé threw Amari a party for the special occasion.

"Someone is 17 today!!!! Happy birthday sweet sweet Amari!!! We are all so blessed to have been touched by an angel such as you 🩵 you are truly one of Gods greatest treasures 🩵" Khloe captioned pics of herself, mom Kris Jenner, and her and Tristan's daughter, True Thompson.

Tristan also celebrated the occasion, writing, "Happy birthday to my sweet baby brother Amari! I love you forever! We Miss you mommy ❤️."

