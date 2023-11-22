Kourtney Kardashian thinks her famous family needs to sort out their priorities. On this week's episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney finishes up her tense talk with Khloé Kardashian's ex, Tristan Thompson.

During the discussion, Kourtney told the NBA star she she didn't think he deserved her sister after his various cheating scandals. In this week's episode, Kourtney goes further, saying that the men in their family are "so lucky" that her mom and sisters seem to prioritize being "one big happy family" over "setting a boundary" or "having someone's back."

The mother of four says she finds it "interesting" that their family seems to focus on the superficial side of things instead of making sure the person affected is OK.

"We can make sure Khloé looks her best, she's dressed up, she feels good, she's in glam, takes good photos, we can do all that," Kourtney says. "But really making sure the person feels supported, stood up for, sets the boundaries they need to set and is supported in that, 'cause in this family, it's not. Like I said, it's lucky for you guys. And it is great for the kids, but then it is also, like…"

Kourtney, who shares three children with ex Scott Disick and on child with husband Travis Barker, adds that she has been a part of that exchange before.

Tristan responds to Kourtney saying he's "not proud of the person I used to be" but that he is "of course" proud of who he's becoming.

In her confessional interview, Kourtney goes further, saying, "I'm not here to hold a grudge, I think that was the point in having the conversation. I do believe that people can grow. It was interesting to me, the work that he's doing and the path that he's on because when your words don't match your actions, it's concerning. Talk is cheap. In our family, everyone can continue to normalize the behaviors of some of the men in our lives, and I don't want to show my daughter that that's OK. I think having forgiveness and giving grace, I think is right, but also having really clear boundaries I think is really important."

Kourtney is mom to 11-year-old daughter Penelope Disick, whom she shares with Scott. She's also mom to sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, and recently welcomed newborn son Rocky with Travis.

As for Tristan, he admits during the discussion that he "of course" hopes to spend the rest of his life with Khloé, despite his cheating scandals and how he's treated her in the past.

Khloé and Tristan share 5-year-old daughter, True Thompson, and 1-year-old son, Tatum Thompson. In addition to his cheating, Tristan also fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while secretly engaged to Khloé. Khloé says her ex "encouraged" her to do an embryo transfer in order to have their son via surrogate days before the news of the paternity lawsuit broke in late 2021.

New episodes of The Kardashians stream Thursdays on Hulu.

