Not everyone in the Kardashian-Jenner clan has forgiven Tristan Thompson for the way he treated Khloé Kardashian. Though momager Kris Jenner has made it clear that she wants Khloé to give Tristan another chance and even Kim Kardashian has defended the Los Angeles Lakers star, Kourtney Kardashian is not so easily persuaded on this week's episode of The Kardashians.

Though Kourt hasn't been spending much time with the family in recent episodes, she does go on a trip to Palm Springs with the famous clan, where the topic of Tristan comes up as he joins Khloé and attempts to blend in with the reality stars.

Kourtney admits in her aside interview that she was "so triggered" by seeing Tristan at the kids' first day of school.

Hulu

"I feel like we all brush it off and are fine, but then I was so triggered. I was just like, I can't do it anymore," Kourtney recalls, noting that her 11-year-old daughter, Penelope Disick, also isn't a fan of the father of Khloé's two children.

"Tristan has made horrible decisions and choices with my sister," Kourtney says. "There's times when I'm so triggered by him I can't be around him and then there's times when I just let it go because we just want harmony and, you know, he's the father of my niece and nephew."

Kourtney, who is currently expecting her fourth child, says that there are times that both she and Penelope can't be around Tristan and Khloé totally seems to understand that logic.

Hulu

"If Penelope has her feeling about Tristan, rightfully so," Khloé says of her eldest niece. "Good for you, girl. I want Penelope to have these feelings and I don't want to talk her out of them. I don't want this behavior to be something that I'm validating or I'm justifying. I want her to know that how she's feeling is the right way to feel. We should not accept someone treating her like this."

Khloé shares 5-year-old daughter, True Thompson, and 1-year-old son, Tatum Thompson, with Tristan. The Good American founder stayed with the athlete through multiple cheating scandals before they split for good in December 2021 amid the news that he had fathered another child with Maralee Nichols while secretly engaged to Khloé and encouraging her to do an embryo transfer in order to welcome their son via surrogate.

Khloé has stayed focused on her healthy co-parenting relationship with Tristan, but this past January, she also stepped up when his mother, Andrea Thompson, died suddenly of a heart attack.

Hulu

Khloé and Kim helped Tristan clean out his mother's house and Khloé also allowed her ex and his younger, disabled brother, Amari Thompson, to move into her home after his own home suffered flooding damage.

Tristan has since moved out but lives close to Khloé's Calabasas, California, home and is actively involved in their children's lives.

New episodes of The Kardashians stream Thursdays on Hulu.

