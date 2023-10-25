Khloé Kardashian Says She's 'Not Attracted' to Ex Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian is tired of being put in a tough position when it comes to her relationship with ex Tristan Thompson. Despite Tristan's numerous cheating scandals and the fact that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while engaged to Khloé, the reality star's family, specifically her mom, Kris Jenner, seems keen on her forgiving her ex for the sake of their family.

In this week's episode of The Kardashians, Khloé sits down with her longtime pal, Malika Haqq, where she makes her opinion about her ex clear.

Khloé says "in an ideal world" she wishes she were married and had her family together, but then adds, "I'm not attracted to Tristan."

Malika seems surprised by this confession, prompting Khloé to clarify, "I know he's a very handsome, no, no, Tristan is so handsome. He's a beautiful statue of a human. I'm not blind. But I can't think about kissing him on the lips. None of that would… it's just not in my wheelhouse."

Noting that she tried to "save" her family several times only to have Tristan betray her yet again, Khloé admits of her relationship with the father of her children, "I don't know. I don't know what it is. It's definitely not now."

Khloé says that while it's "beautiful," that her mom Kris is "so forgiving," she doesn't think she'd feel the same way if the tables were turned.

"If someone did what Tristan did to my daughter, I'd probably castrate them and smile doing it," Khloé says of her and Tristan's 5-year-old daughter, True Thompson. "This other situation was the most wild thing and it's not only finding out that he had someone else pregnant but while I secretly had my own surrogate pregnant. Never in a million years would I have thought that. Then this whole year goes by, my son's not even one yet, and look how much has changed."

In January, Tristan and his younger brother, Amari Thompson, moved in with Khloé following the sudden death of their mother, Andrea Thompson.

But after Tristan's home is repaired following flooding, he moves out of Khloé's house in this week's episode.

The former couple also celebrate True's birthday, and Khloé acknowledges that to the outside world her relationship with her ex might seem strange.

"I think it's probably really confusing to people because Tristan and I get along so well. But I think other people want more and I just I know where I'm comfortable and I'm comfortable with where it's at right now, which is a modern family," she says.

Khloé and Tristan split in late 2021 after it was revealed that he had fathered a child with Maralee while encouraging Khloé to do an embryo transfer in order to have another child with him via surrogate.

New episodes of The Kardashians stream Thursdays on Hulu.

