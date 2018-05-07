Kris Jenner Says Khloe Kardashian Is Doing 'Really Good' Nearly a Month After Welcoming Baby True (Exclusive)

Kris Jenner says daughter Khloe Kardashian is doing "really good" nearly a month after welcoming her first child, daughter True Thompson.

"The best. Yeah, she's doing great," Kris told ET's Keltie Knight at the 2018 Met Gala in New York City on Monday. "Really, really good."

Khloe welcomed her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson on April 12, amid reports of Tristan's infidelity, but the pair have seemingly been working to patch things up in recent weeks. Khloe stepped out to lunch with Tristan in Cleveland, Ohio, last week, and supported him courtside on Saturday as the Cavaliers took on the Toronto Raptors in the NBA playoffs.

Kris, who stepped out with boyfriend Corey Gamble at the annual, star-studded fashion event, told ET she's been spending time in NYC ahead of the gala, preparing to walk the carpet in her custom Tommy Hilfiger gown.

"He designed it for me and I love it," she raved. "I'm comfortable. I finally found the right shoes to wear to the Met Ball!"

And while Khloe was not in attendance at Monday's Met Gala, Kris said she couldn't wait to see what her other daughters were wearing to the event. The theme for the evening was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," and Kim Kardashian prepared for the event by posting a "Catholic School Girl" throwback pic on Instagram.

"I'm going to wait to see what they have on," Kris told ET. "That's one of my favorite things to do, stand up at the top of the stairs and watch them walk in."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment

"It's really exciting." she added of the annual event. "I mean, the adrenaline is going. It's really, really special. It's like going to a wedding every year. It's a really huge thing."

See more on the famous family and the annual Met Gala in the video below.

RELATED: 2018 Met Gala: See All the Red Carpet Arrivals!

WATCH: Kris Jenner Gets Emotional Talking Khloe Kardashian: ‘She’s Figuring It Out One Day at a Time’

PICS: Khloe Kardashian Supports Tristan Thompson at Cleveland Cavaliers Game

Related Gallery