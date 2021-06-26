Tristan Thompson Shows His Love for Khloe Kardashian After Split
Tristan Thompson is showing his love for Khloe Kardashian. While the basketball pro and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star may have called it quits, it appears the two are still on friendly terms.
On Friday, Kardashian celebrated reaching 158 million Instagram followers by posting a slideshow of photos of herself and daughter True Thompson. In the snaps, Kardashian rocks a Fendi ensemble with white sneakers, while True sported a cute beige dress.
"158 Million!!!! Thank you!!! We love you!!! Love my bestie and I 🤍," she captioned the post. In the comments section, Thompson couldn't help but congratulate his ex by posting two red heart emojis.
Earlier this month, ET confirmed that Thompson and Kardashian split. A source told ET on Friday that the Good American co-founder's family has been there for her since their breakup.
"The family was trying to keep the breakup quiet because of all the press surrounding the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion," the source said, "but they all think this breakup is good and healthy for Khloe and are supportive of her."
ET's source added that the pair is "done romantically." Their split came amid renewed cheating rumors against the 30-year-old NBA pro, who had similar scandals in both 2018 and 2019.
"The constant cheating rumors were hard for Khloe to hear and dealing with her surrogate falling through was also very difficult," the source shared. "Khloe felt like everything was falling on her and she just couldn't take it anymore."
Hear more on their split in the video below.
