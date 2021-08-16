Khloe Kardashian Shares Rare Pics of Her Natural Hair Texture, Tristan Thompson Responds
Khloe Kardashian is embracing her natural curls! The 37-year-old reality star took to Instagram over the weekend to show off her wavy locks, which she often wears straightened or styled.
"💜 I rarely wear my natural hair texture," the Good American founder captioned the series of photos. "Felt kinda cute with it (please don’t ruin the feeling) 💜."
In the images, Khloe poses in her workout gear at the gym for a series of makeup-free selfies that show off her curly tresses.
Her sister, Kendall Jenner, commented, "I love your natural hair."
Scott Disick also reacted, "80's baby."
Tristan Thompson, Khloe's ex and the father of her daughter, True Thompson, wrote, "😍😍😍❤️❤️."
Khloe's best friend, Malika Haqq, also commented, "My fav 🔥🔥🔥." Khloe replied to the comment, "My bestie who encouraged me to post."
Momager Kris Jenner wrote, "You are the most gorgeous girl!!!!!! 🔥❤️😍❤️."
Pal Vanessa Bryant commented, "I ❤️your natural hair. 😍so pretty!"
Many fans were moved by Khloe's request that commenters don't "ruin" how she felt about the look. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been candid in the past about how criticisms over her looks have affected her through the years.
Back in April, she opened up after an unapproved bikini photo was released of her online.
"You never quite get used to being judged and pulled apart and told how unattractive one is," she wrote. "But I will say, if you hear anything enough then you start to believe it."
