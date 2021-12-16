Tristan Thompson's Texas paternity suit has been dismissed. According to multiple reports, a judge on Thursday threw out Thompson's paternity and child support suit against Maralee Nichols, who is claiming the NBA star is the father of her baby boy, born Dec. 1.

Although the 31-year-old personal trainer filed a paternity lawsuit against Thompson in California in June, and is suing him for child support and pregnancy-related fees, Thompson took legal action against Nichols in July in Texas, where he alleged she owns property. With the Texas suit being dismissed, Nichols' case against Thompson will likely be handled in California, where she gave birth to the child she says they conceived together.

On Wednesday, during the pair's California hearing, the 30-year-old Sacramento Kings player confessed to having a months-long affair with Nichols after previously denying Nichols' claims.

In the court docs obtained by Daily Mail, Thompson said he met Nichols in late November or early December of 2020 at someone's home. While Thompson states in the docs that he "did not foresee" that the pair could have any kind of relationship, he went on to see Nichols, who was his former personal trainer, on a "sporadic" basis for "consensual sex only."

While the docs claim that Thompson and Nichols did not have sex in California, he did admit that she did come to his Los Angeles home on "maybe two occasions."

"I only recall that Petitioner and I had sexual relations in March of 2021 and at no other time in 2021," Thompson shared in the filing.

Thompson, who is already a father to his and Khloe Kardashian's daughter, True, 3, and a son, Prince, 4, whom he shares with his ex, Jordan Craig, was adamant about the dates in his filing, stating that if the child is his, the only date he could have been conceived was March 13, 2021, which was the basketball star's birthday.

"Petitioner constantly used the term 'hook up' to describe our relationship which was the reality," Thompson stated in the docs. "I am certain that if the child is deemed to be my child that the only date of conception was March 13, 2021, because it was my birthday."

Thompson was in a relationship at that time with Kardashian, who shared a sweet birthday tribute to the Sacramento Kings player to commemorate the day, even posting a family photo of her, Thompson and True holding hands at what appeared to be his 30th birthday celebration.

Kardashian and Thompson split in June 2021 amid continued allegations that the athlete had once again been unfaithful to the reality star.

