Tristan Thompson has confessed to a months-long affair with Maralee Nichols, a 31-year-old personal trainer, who earlier this month claimed that he's the father of her baby boy, born Dec. 1. Nichols is suing him for child support and pregnancy-related fees for the child she says they conceived together.

In new court docs obtained by Daily Mail, the 30-year-old NBA star, who initially disputed Nichols' claims, said he met Nichols in late November or early December of 2020 at someone's home. While Thompson states in the docs that he "did not foresee" that the pair could have any kind of relationship, he went on to see Nichols, who was his former personal trainer, on a "sporadic" basis for "consensual sex only."

"We did not have a serious ongoing relationship. We saw each other sporadically between December 2020 and March 13, 2021," Thompson stated in the court docs. "[Nichols] told me that she had been involved with other athletes and understood the limitations of our relationship; to wit, that we might see each other on a sporadic basis for consensual sex only."

"We did not have any dates in the traditional sense at any time; there were no dining at restaurants, going to movies, traveling or any other indicia of a normalized relationship," he later added in the docs. "There was only Snapchats of 'where' and 'what time' we would hook up and what hotels would be used."

According to the filing, Thompson has denied some of the Snapchat and text messages that have surfaced in other court documents, including texts in which he allegedly urged the Houston native to have an abortion, and claimed that he would not be able to provide her much in the way of child support as he would be retiring from the NBA soon.

While the docs claim that Thompson and Nichols did not have sex in California, he did admit that she did come to his Los Angeles home on "maybe two occasions."

"I only recall that Petitioner and I had sexual relations in March of 2021 and at no other time in 2021," Thompson shared in the filing.

Thompson, who is already a father to his and Khloe Kardashian's daughter, True, 3, and a son, Prince, 4, whom he shares with his ex, Jordan Craig, was adamant about the dates in his filing, stating that if the child is his, the only date he could have been conceived was March 13, 2021, which was the basketball star's birthday.

"Petitioner constantly used the term 'hook up' to describe our relationship which was the reality," Thompson stated in the docs. "I am certain that if the child is deemed to be my child that the only date of conception was March 13, 2021, because it was my birthday."

Thompson was in a relationship at that time with Kardashian, who shared a sweet birthday tribute to the Sacramento Kings player to commemorate the day, even posting a family photo of her, Thompson and True holding hands at what appeared to be his 30th birthday celebration.

Kardashian and Thompson split in June 2021 amid continued allegations that the athlete had once again been unfaithful to the reality star. One source told ET in September that Thompson still "tries to get her back."

"Khloe gave Tristan several chances and after new allegations decided it was time to break things off," another source said at the time. "The two are on good terms and at the end of the day, Khloe just wants True to have a good relationship with her father."

ET has reached out to Thompson for further comment.

RELATED CONTENT

Kim Kardashian Says She Chose Not to Joke About This Sister on 'SNL'

How Khloe Kardashian Reacted to Latest Tristan Thompson Scandal

Tristan Thompson Is Allegedly Expecting His Third Child

How Khloe Kardashian Feels About Tristan Thompson's New Child (Source) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery