Tristan Thompson is allegedly expecting his third child. In the court docs obtained by DailyMail, the 30-year-old NBA star is being sued for child support by Maralee Nichols, a 31-year-old personal trainer who says she is pregnant with his baby.
Nichols is due to give birth on Dec. 3. Tristan is already dad to 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson, with ex Khloe Kardashian, and 4-year-old son, Prince Thompson, with Jordan Craig.
According to the docs, Tristan's third child was allegedly conceived in Houston, Texas, during Tristan's 30th birthday celebrations in March 2021.
At the time of his birthday, Khloe shared family photos of Tristan and True at his party, and sent him well wishes. According to DailyMail, in his deposition, which was made on Aug. 5, Tristan mentions Khloe, who is referred to as his "ex-girlfriend" and the mother of his child.
In the deposition included in the court documents, Tristan acknowledges having sex with Maralee at a hotel after they attended a party together. While he claims that they were only together one night, her lawyers are saying the affair began at least "five months" before his birthday and continued after she got pregnant.
Khloe and Tristan split in June 2021 amid continued allegations that the athlete had once again been unfaithful to the reality star. One source told ET in September that Tristan still "tries to get her back."
"Khloe gave Tristan several chances and after new allegations decided it was time to break things off," another source said at the time. "The two are on good terms and at the end of the day, Khloe just wants True to have a good relationship with her father."
ET has reached out to Tristan's lawyer for comment.
