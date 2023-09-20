Months after revealing her melanoma battle, Khloé Kardashian is still working with doctors and specialists to help her face return to normal.

The 39-year-old reality star took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to document the work she's had done since having a tumor removed from her face in 2022.

Noting that the tumor removal caused a "huge indention" in her cheek, the mother of two wrote, "It will always be something we have to fill due to the mass," saying that the treatment she's undergone has "done WONDERS."

"I am definitely not complaining because I would rather have an indention than melanoma any day," Khloé added. "I'm so incredibly grateful to all the doctors who helped and continue to help me with my skin cancer journey."

Khloé, who wore facial bandages on her cheek for the last few months following the tumor removal and subsequent stitches, shared that she has waited more than nine months to get the indentation filled.

She also shared before and after photos of the extreme difference.

"I look insane in these pics but I'm just so happy that my face is slowly coming back together ha!" Khloé wrote, sharing side-by-side images. "I don't even know how else to word this."

She also urged her fans to "be consistent" with their skin cancer checks.

"I never imagined that this tiny spec would turn into skin cancer and I can't fathom what could have possibly happened had I not gone to the doctor to get it looked at," she added.

In October 2022, Khloe went public with her melanoma battle. She also documented the process on the last season of the family's Hulu series, The Kardashians.

At the time, Khloé's mom, Kris Jenner, wrote on Instagram, "I am so thankful to @garthfishermd and PRAISE GOD for the amazing results, and that my Khloé is going to be OK!!"

The Kardashians is returning for season 4 on Sept. 28, and the show is going to be following Khloé's living situation with Tristan Thompson, her ex and the father of her children. Tristan and his brother, Amari Thompson, moved in with Khloé this past January following the unexpected death of their mother, Andrea Thompson.

Tristan is the father of Khloé's 5-year-old daughter, True Thompson, and her 1-year-old son, Tatum Thompson.

The Kardashians premieres Thursday, Sept. 28 on Hulu.

