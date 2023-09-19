Khloé Kardashian is channeling her inner Britney Spears. The 39-year-old reality star and her glam squad took to TikTok over the weekend to recreate Brit's iconic 2003 interview on CNN with Tucker Carlson where she talked about her love for Pepsi.

Rocking a nearly identical blonde bob to Spears' look and chewing gum, Khloé mimicked the pop sensation as she gushed about the soda and having a sponsorship deal with them.

Khloé was joined by makeup artist Ash K. Holm and hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons.

The love between Britney and Khloé is mutual. In November 2022, the "Toxic" singer praised the Good American founder on Twitter, writing of the reality star, "She’s the reason I crimp my hair now 💇🏼‍♀️ !!! How f’n hot is that … but I don’t see how hers is more puffy !!! I’m working on it … she’s beautiful !!!"

At the time, Khloé replied, "You are so sweet!!! I wish I could say I did this myself but I Did not. Ha! I believe it was done with a curling iron, then we combed it out, sort of backcombed it for volume and used texturing spray. 😮‍💨 sounds like a lot lol You’re beautiful! ❤️❤️"

