Khloé Kardashian is in Remi Bader's corner. The Kardashians star, 39, took to her Instagram Story on Monday to share a message of support after the influencer openly sobbed about recent criticism she's faced over her weight.

"Just a little @remibader appreciation post," Kardashian wrote, sharing a photo of Bader on the red carpet at the Victoria's Secret The Tour '23 celebration in New York City earlier this month.

"You are perfection just as you are. Exactly As you come. In all phases, you are perfection," Kardashian continued. "Never forget that your soul sparkles, your smile is magic and your heart is pure."

The Good American founder's words of kindness came hours after Bader shared a tearful message to her followers on TikTok, revealing that she would no longer be sharing details about her health journey after being repeatedly targeted by cruel comments on social media.

Khloe Kardashian / Instagram

"OK, so I really try to not look at the really mean things online the best that I can, because it really saves my mental health by not looking at it. But there's some things that, like, come up in my comments that I can't not see," she began her three-and-a-half-minute video.

"There's been a ridiculous amount lately of just, like, the body shaming and saying things I already know," she continued. "Like, I don't need to hear it again. So, like, saying things like how much bigger I got, and how much weight I've gained, and how unhealthy I look, and whatever it is."

Bader said that she has been open about her experience with gaining and losing weight in an effort to be "helpful" to others who may be "going through similar struggles," but has now changed her mind and decided to take a step back out of self-preservation.

"It's very, very hard," she cried at the end of her video. "It's really hard to see this every single day. It's really not fair to just see really mean, mean things. Like, I'm taking care of myself the best I can. And I really am asking the people even if you don't like me or follow me out of a hate follow, to just stop commenting on my body. You can comment about my character -- whatever you think of me as a person or I'm annoying or whatever it is -- but please just stop commenting on my body because I'm doing everything I can to make myself feel better."

In her caption, Bader clarified that she's not leaving her social media platform entirely.

"I'm not going anywhere," she wrote. "But my personal health journey will no longer be shared with you all. Thanks for understanding."

@remibader I'm not going anywhere but my personal health journey will no longer be shared with you all. Thanks for understanding. ♬ original sound - Remi Jo

Remi Bader on the red carpet at the Victoria's Secret World Tour 2023 event at The Manhattan Center on September 6, 2023 in New York, New York. - Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

ET was with Bader on Sept. 6 at Victoria's Secret's New York Fashion Week red carpet, where she stunned in a sheer, body-hugging dress that showed off her orange undergarments. The event served as a re-launch for the organization's storied fashion show after a four-year hiatus amid efforts to modernize into a more inclusive brand.

"This is the most revealing I've ever been, but Victoria's Secret was like -- when I went to the fitting, they're like -- 'You look so good! You got it!' And I'm like, 'You know what? I'm gonna do it,'" Bader gushed. "I'm a bigger girl, I have a body, but the fact that I'm accepted and able to be here is super, super exciting. And I feel like that you're gonna see a lot of more of that body inclusivity and diversity in the actual show."

Bader also offered up her definition of "sexy."

"Sexy to me is what I'm wearing right now," she said. "Sexy to me is literally feeling your best and most confident, whatever that means to you. And tonight, for me, that was putting on something that I felt good in, where I'm not listening to what the world tells me I look good in, and seriously feeling [my] best."

For more from the event, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT: