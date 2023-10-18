Kim Kardashian is setting some new ground rules as a result of her 2022 split from Pete Davidson.

On this week's episode of The Kardashians, Kim is abroad in London, England, with her son, Saint West, his friends, and their moms on a "boy mom" trip to see some of their favorite soccer teams and players.

When the moms go out together, they tease Kim about meeting some cute soccer players, but the mother of four doesn't appear to be interested by the prospect.

"I have age limits, guys. I need just a little more age appropriate," Kim says of a future date. "I need, like, 40s."

Her friends seem shocked by the reveal, but Kim offers up her own explanation.

"When you're single and all your friends are married, it's like you have desperation on your face and everyone under the sun wants to hook you up with someone," Kim says in her confessional interview. "I'm genuinely just OK being by myself for a minute and the right situation will come my way."

The 42-year-old law student dated the 29-year-old comedian for nine months from 2021 to 2022. The exes parted ways on seemingly amicable terms and were even spotted chatting at the Met Gala this past spring.

Romance rumors have since swirled around Kim and Tom Brady, 46, as well as Odell Beckham Jr., 30, though neither have been confirmed.

A source told ET last month of Kim, "She’s not seriously dating anyone at the moment, but open to finding love again if she meets the right person. Right now her main focus is on her kids and her businesses."

As for Pete, he has since moved on and is rumored to be dating Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline.

New episodes of The Kardashians stream Thursdays on Hulu.

