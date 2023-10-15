Pete Davidson was feeling the love on Saturday. The 29-year-old comic returned to Saturday Night Live to host the season 49 premiere, and got some support from both his mom, and his rumored girlfriend, Madelyn Cline.

Davidson took the stage inside the iconic Studio 8H, and delivered both an impassioned cold open and memorable monologue to kick off the show -- all while getting cheered on by the 25-year-old Outer Banks star.

A source tells ET, "Things between Madelyn and Pete seem to be getting more serious. Madelyn sat in the audience next to Pete's family while he hosted SNL last night."

"She looked comfortable with them and seemed happy to be there and proud of him," the source adds.

Pete Davidson hosted the season 49 premiere of 'Saturday Night Live,' marking his first return to the show since he left the cast at the end of season 47. - Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

After the show, Davidson and Cline hit up the SNL afterparty, held at Catch Steakhouse in the Meatpacking District in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan.

An eyewitness told ET that Davidson and Cline were among many celebs who came out for the afterparty -- alongside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who made cameos in the season premiere -- and that "everyone was in a great mood and had a great time."

Davidson and Cline were also photographed leaving the afterparty later in the evening.

Gotham/GC Images

Us Weekly was first to report Davidson's rumored romance with Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline in September 2023, sharing that the pair "spent the night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel and then had a breakfast together there the next morning."

According to the outlet, Davidson and Cline were "really low-key and kept things casual, wearing baseball hats."

A source told ET that same month that the couple were in fact dating and had recently spent a whirlwind 24 hours together in Las Vegas. "They have been hanging out and spending time together when they can and really like each other," the source said.

