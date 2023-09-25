Pete Davidson and his rumored new love, Madelyn Cline, were spotted in Sin City!

Over the weekend, The King of Staten Island star and the Outer Banks actress had a quick 24-hour getaway in Las Vegas. Davidson and Cline's time away came as the comedian had a Pete Davidson Live tour stop at The Chelsea on the strip.

The pair stayed at Resorts World Las Vegas, and spent most of their time out of the spotlight at the Allē Lounge on 66. Although they were not pictured together, Cline posed for a solo picture wearing an all-black ensemble.

Meanwhile, a source tells ET that 25-year-old Cline and 29-year-old Davidson are in fact dating. "They have been hanging out and spending time together when they can and really like each other," the source said.

As for their recent getaway, the source adds, ""They traveled with a group of friends to Vegas, but enjoyed alone time together too. The two of them stayed in the Crockfords Entertainment Suite at Resorts World, while their friends stayed in another suite. During their visit, Pete and Madelyn hung out at the resorts’ Alle Lounge on 66 just the two of them, while the rest of their group went off to gamble. Everyone had a great time."

Resorts World Las Vegas

Cline and Davidson's trip comes after Us Weekly, citing a source, first reported on Friday that "they spent the night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel and then had a breakfast together there the next morning."

The pair, according to the outlet, was "really low-key and kept things casual, wearing baseball hats." TMZ then matched the report Saturday morning and, citing a source close to the Saturday Night Live alum, said they're officially an item.

Getty

The budding romance comes less than a month after Davidson called it quits with Chase Sui Wonders after nine months of dating. A source at the time told ET, "Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders have broken up and both of them are focusing on themselves."

As for Cline, she previously dated her Outer Banks co-star, Chase Stokes -- who has been dating Kelsea Ballerini. They dated for a little more than a year but split up in November 2021. A source at the time told ET that "it just wasn't working between them anymore," though they remained friendly after the split.

RELATED CONTENT: