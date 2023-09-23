Pete Davidson and 'Outer Banks' Star Madelyn Cline Are Dating

Pete Davidson is back in the dating game. According to multiple reports, he's now dating Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline.

At this point it's unclear how the two met or when things got started, but Us Weekly, citing a source, first reported on Friday that "they spent the night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel and then had a breakfast together there the next morning."

The pair, according to the outlet, were "really low-key and kept things casual, wearing baseball hats." TMZ then matched the report Saturday morning and, citing a source close to the Saturday Night Live alum, said they're officially an item.

The budding romance comes less than a month after Davidson called it quits with Chase Sui Wonders after 9 months of dating. A source at the time told ET, "Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders have broken up and both of them are focusing on themselves."

Getty

Davidson and Wonders initially met on the set of Bodies Bodies Bodies in 2021, in which she plays his love interest. They were first linked together in December 2022, when they hit up a New York Rangers game at Madison Square Garden, and they confirmed their romance with a kiss the following month while at Universal Studios Hollywood.

As for Cline, she previously dated her Outer Banks co-star Chase Stokes. They dated for a little more than a year but split up in November 2021. A source at the time told ET that "it just wasn't working between them anymore," though they remained friendly after the split.

Getty

In an interview with Cosmopolitan earlier this year, the actress was asked if their real-life split made their on-screen romance (Cline plays Sarah Cameron and Stokes plays the show’s lead, John B.) awkward.

"We always said that the job remains untouched," she told the magazine. "Nothing else, personal or negative, will touch the job."

For the last nine months, Stokes has been dating country superstar Kelsea Ballerini.

No word if Davidson and Cline bonded over their exes sharing the same name.

