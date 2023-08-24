Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Break Up After 9 Months of Dating
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders have called it quits after 9 months of dating.
A source tells ET, "Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders have broken up and both of them are focusing on themselves."
The news comes not long after ET confirmed that Davison had entered rehab just weeks after being charged with misdemeanor reckless driving following a March car crash. A source told ET that the Saturday Night Live alum was in rehab for mental health issues and is working to "get back on track."
"Pete Davidson has been in rehab and is being treated for mental health issues," the source said. "He can be manic and wasn't sleeping well or taking good care of himself, so he decided to go to get help, take a break, and get back on track. Pete is focusing on himself."
Davidson and Wonders initially met on the set of Bodies Bodies Bodies in 2021, in which she plays his love interest. They were first linked together in December 2022, when they hit up a New York Rangers game at Madison Square Garden, and they confirmed their romance with a kiss the following month while at Universal Studios Hollywood.
In April, Davidson gushed over Wonders while at his Bupkis premiere in New York City, telling ET she's "the best actress." Wonders appears in his semi-autobiographical Peacock series.
"I mean, she's the best. She's the best actress," Davidson gushed to ET about Wonders. "She's gonna crush. She's got a lot of cool stuff going so... I had a blast."
Wonders returned the favor in May while offering a rare look at their relationship, telling Nylon magazine that their partnership was a "sacred" one.
"We talk about everything, and we are very open with each other about everything, and it feels like what's happening in our relationship is very sacred," Wonders said at the time. "The first initial shock was super disorienting, but after that it just becomes ... it’s like a video game. It feels like another weird player came into the video game."
Davidson was previously with Kim Kardashian, but they called it quits in August 2022 after nine months together.
