Pete Davidson has been charged with a misdemeanor. More than three months after the 29-year-old comedian and his girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders, were involved in a Beverly Hills car crash, he has been charged with one misdemeanor count of reckless driving, the L.A. County District Attorney's Office confirms to ET.

"We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home," the office tells ET in a statement. "Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision."

"We know that reckless driving can have devastating consequences," the statement continues. "In 2022, traffic fatalities in Los Angeles have reached the highest levels seen in 20 years. This is an alarming trend that we cannot ignore. As a result, it's crucial that we take all allegations of reckless driving seriously and hold those responsible accountable."

Back in March, the Beverly Hills Police Department told ET that officers responded to a car accident just after 11 p.m. on the 600 block of Rodeo Drive, where the single vehicle hit a fire hydrant.

At the time, TMZ, who was first to report both the crash and Davidson's charge, said that the SNL alum hit a home after losing control of his Mercedes.

Davidson's arraignment is scheduled for July 27. ET has reached out to Davidson's rep for comment.

