Chase Sui Wonders is offering a rare look at her relationship with Pete Davidson.

In a new interview with Nylon magazine, Wonders said that their partnership is a "sacred" one, adding that she and the Bupkis star talk about "everything."

"We talk about everything, and we are very open with each other about everything, and it feels like what's happening in our relationship is very sacred," Wonders says. "The first initial shock was super disorienting, but after that it just becomes ... it’s like a video game. It feels like another weird player came into the video game."

Despite the high-profile romance, the 26-year-old said she feels like she's still very much on her own path.

"My life hasn't changed that much," she adds.

The pair's worlds collide in Bupkis, with Wonders playing Davidson's on-again, off-again girlfriend in the Peacock series, loosely based on his life.

"Bupkis is super personal and close to the heart," says Wonders, who first met Davidson while filming Bodies, Bodies, Bodies last year."[Pete and I] became fast friends on Bodies, and it was just clear that we could work together super well. He's such a pro, and acting with him is my favorite thing."

She continues, "As soon as I got onto Bupkis, it felt like we were flowing again. The relationship's a lot less toxic in Bupkis than it is in Bodies, which is a lot more fun to play. But even in Bodies, we would do all those dark scenes and then we'd be like, 'This sh*t's crazy! This is so dark.'"

Wonders had nothing but praise for Davidson and working alongside him in both projects, and the feeling is very much mutual, with Davidson telling ET at the show's premiere last month, "I mean, she's the best. She's the best actress."

He added of her appearance on the semi-autobiographical series, "She's gonna crush. She's got a lot of cool stuff going so... I had a blast."

It's no surprise that Davidson had kind words to say about his girlfriend, as a source told ET that the couple, who were first linked together back in December, are "very in love and so cute together."

"Pete was a little overwhelmed at the Bupkis premiere since there were so many people there, but when he was with Chase, he was instantly comfortable," the source said. "They were canoodling and having a great time together. Things are going very well and Pete is very into her. She's a sweet girl and they are a good match."

The relationship even has Martha Stewart's stamp of approval, with the lifestyle guru hosting the pair at her home over Easter.

"He was just visiting at my house with his new girlfriend," Stewart told ET, before gushing over Wonders, "[She's] lovely! Lovely."

