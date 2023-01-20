Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Seemingly Confirm Romance With a Kiss
Pete Davidson appears to be making things official with Chase Sui Wonders! On Thursday, the Bodies Bodies Bodies co-stars were spotted kissing each other as they spent the day at Universal Studios Hollywood.
In the pic, which was taken from behind, Davidson kisses Wonders as they ride down an escalator together. A second photo shows the former Saturday Night Live star grinning immediately following the smooch.
The pair appeared to have a great time at the amusement park, and were photographed holding hands throughout their visit.
Davidson and Wonders made sure to ride a rollercoaster while they were at Universal, and one mid-ride shot shows the duo happily screaming while doing so.
This isn't the first time Davidson has taken a love interest to an amusement park. In fact, he first sparked romance rumors with his ex, Kim Kardashian, when they were spotted holding hands while on a rollercoaster at Knott's Berry Farm.
Davidson and Kardashian called it quits in August 2022 after nine months together. The comedian was next linked to Emily Ratajkowski, but things fizzled out in December, the same month he and Wonders were first seen out together.
Then, in January, a source told ET that Davidson and Wonders "have been spending a lot of time together and like each other a lot."
"They're both funny, so they laugh a lot together and their connection is natural," the source said, before adding that Davidson "likes that Chase is a down to earth and cool."
