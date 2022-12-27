Where Emily Ratajkowski's Relationship With Pete Davidson Stands
Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson's romance may not reach the next level. A source tells ET that the model and the comedian "have been doing their own things and were never serious" since first sparking relationship rumors in November.
"Emily finds Pete hysterical, and he thinks she's smoking hot," the source says, "but they've both been living their lives and not putting any pressure on anything."
As for Ratajkowski's relationship with her ex-husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, the source says that things "are fine enough."
Ratajkowski and Davidson were first linked in November, two months after she filed for divorce from Bear-McClard and three months after Davidson's split from Kim Kardashian.
After a source confirmed the romance to ET, the duo was photographed together for the first time shortly and went on to have a public date night. That all happened around the same time that a source told ET that the model found the SNL alum to be "super charismatic, funny, and a good rebound."
Ratajkowski revealed her decision to join a dating app earlier this month. With that in mind, the source tells ET that "Emily is taking dating slow and one day at a time" and "gauging things as they come her way."
