Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski Seen in Embrace For First Time Amid Dating Reports: Pic
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski Are Seeing Each Other (Sourc…
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Agree to Joint Custody of Children…
'Sister Wives': Kody Questions Daughter Mykelti About Christine'…
Lupita Nyong'o Reacts to 'Black Panther' Fan Theory About M'Baku…
JoJo Siwa SLAMS Candace Cameron Bure Over ‘Traditional Marriage’…
Candace Cameron Bure Defends Herself Against 'Traditional Marria…
Candace Cameron Bure Faces Backlash for Saying GAC Family Is Foc…
‘Yellowstone’ Cast Teases ‘Compelling, Riveting’ Season 5 (Exclu…
'The Voice': Gwen Stefani Brought to Tears by Blake Shelton's 16…
Gisele Bündchen Out to Dinner With Her Martial Arts Instructor a…
'90 Day Fiancè: Libby's Sister and Andrei Have an Intense Fight!…
Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's 'Zero Drama' Life as New…
Zoë Kravitz Gushes Over Boyfriend Channing Tatum for First Time
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson 'Still Keep in Touch' Following…
Anne Hathaway on 'Princess Diaries' Sequel and 'Armageddon Time’…
Paris Hilton Talks Future Motherhood Plans and Cooking With Her …
Aaron Carter Dead: Inside His Reconciliation With Older Brother …
James Marsden Calls Christina Applegate a 'Warrior' Amid Her MS …
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski have been snapped for the first time together since a source told ET that the two are seeing one another. On Wednesday, the Saturday Night Live alum and the model spent time together in New York City on his 29th birthday.
According to an eyewitness, Davidson arrived at the 31-year-old model's West Village apartment to pick her up but left when paparazzi swarmed them. The eyewitness shares that the two eventually met up in Brooklyn. The pair -- who matched in black bomber jackets and sweatpants -- shared an embrace before going inside the residence.
Earlier this week, ET confirmed that Ratajkowski and Davidson were seeing each other. "Pete and Emily have known each other for a while because they run in similar circles," the source said. "They've always had a good time together and liked each other."
"More recently, they have spent one-on-one time with each other and things have become flirtatious between them," the source continued. "Emily is playing the field and enjoying dating."
Although neither party has confirmed their status publicly, Ratajkowski did get in on a little social media fun earlier this week. When Dionne Warwick jokingly took to Twitter with a post that read, "I will be dating Pete Davidson next," the model liked the tweet.
Prior to dating Davidson, Ratajkowski -- who filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard in September -- was linked to DJ Orazio Rispo. She was also briefly linked to Brad Pitt. Meanwhile, Davidson and Kim Kardashian ended their romance after nine months in October.
RELATED CONTENT:
'The Kardashians': Pete Davidson Makes On-Camera Debut
Emily Ratajkowski Subtly Reacts to Pete Davidson Dating Headlines
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski Are Seeing Each Other
Related Gallery