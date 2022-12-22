Emily Ratajkowski is putting herself out there!

In a new episode of her podcast, High Low, Ratajkowski revealed that she's on a dating app for the first time and explained what drew her to give online dating a try.

"I had a glass of wine, and I was like, 'f**k it,'" Ratajkowski said of her decision to download the unnamed app. "I was feeling defiant because so many people told me not to get it."

But it hasn't been all right swipes for the My Body author, who shared that the app lacks the diversity she's looking for in a partner.

"I feel like this app is a little bit white," she continued. "It's very white and feels like a very particular man and very particular type of woman, so I don't think I'm gonna meet my lady crush on here."

Ratajkowski's foray into the dating world comes not long after she was spotted with Pete Davidson.

The pair were spotted courtside at a New York Knicks late last month. The Saturday Night Live alum and Ratajkowski were all smiles in the photos, laughing and enjoying their night out, which marked their first public appearance since sparking romance rumors in early November.

While the pair have yet to comment on their relationship status, a source told ET at the time that the 29-year-old comedian and the 31-year-old model-actress have been dating and are having "a good time together."

Ratajkowski filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard -- with whom she shares her 1-year-old son, Sylvester Apollo -- in September of this year. Since their split, she has been settling into the single life and starting to date.

"Emily is doing well and getting more adjusted to her life as a single mom since her divorce," the source shared. "She is dating and having fun with it. She's in a good headspace."

News of Ratajkowski and Davidson's courtship went viral just weeks ago, and not long after, paparazzi photos surfaced of the pair hanging out in New York City on his 29th birthday.

"Emily has been seeing Pete and thinks he is super charismatic, funny, and a good rebound. It is casual between them, but she likes that they're comfortable with each other, and have a good time together," the source revealed. "Things are going well for her."

As far as Davidson, the source told ET that "Pete is excited about his connection with Emily."

"They're having a great time together and Pete is really happy," the source added. "He thinks Emily is beautiful, smart, chill, and down to earth. He feels like he can be himself around her and relax."

RELATED CONTENT:

Emily Ratajkowski Details 'Really Scary' Weight Loss Amid 'Trauma'

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski Make First Public Appearance

Inside Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson's 'Casual' Relationship

Kim Kardashian Is 'Not Bothered’ by Pete Davidson's Relationship With Emily Ratajkowski (Source) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery