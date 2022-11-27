Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski just made things Instagram official...well, sort of.

The New York Knicks took to the social media platform Sunday night to share a few shots of the pair sitting courtside at Madison Square Garden during the Knicks' game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The former Saturday Night Live comedian was seen rocking a blue sweatsuit, sneakers and a pair of sunglasses, with the model keeping things equally cozy in a brown puffer jacket, jeans and python-print boots.

Davidson and Ratajkowski were all smiles in the photos, laughing and enjoying their night out, which marked their first public appearance since sparking romance rumors earlier this month.

"Pete & @emrata at The Garden 🧡💙," the Knicks captioned the pic.

The post was met with plenty of comments, including from fellow NBA team, the Denver Nuggets, who asked, "Can you ask them if it’s official?"

While the pair have yet to comment on their relationship status, last week, a source told ET that the 29-year-old funnyman and the 31-year-old model-actress have been dating for the last few weeks and are having "a good time together."

Ratajkowski filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard -- with whom she shares her 1-year-old son, Sylvester Apollo -- in September of this year. Since their split, she has been settling into the single life and starting to date.

"Emily is doing well and getting more adjusted to her life as a single mom since her divorce," the source shared. "She is dating and having fun with it. She's in a good headspace."

News of Ratajkowski and Davidson's courtship went viral just weeks ago, and not long after, paparazzi photos surfaced of the pair hanging out in New York City on his 29th birthday.

"Emily has been seeing Pete and thinks he is super charismatic, funny, and a good rebound. It is casual between them, but she likes that they're comfortable with each other, and have a good time together," the source revealed. "Things are going well for her."

Despite keeping things "casual," Ratajkowski did get in on a little social media fun following rumblings of a romance between the pair. When Dionne Warwick jokingly took to Twitter with a post that read, "I will be dating Pete Davidson next," the model liked the tweet.

Before his romance with Ratajkowski, Davidson was in a relationship with Kim Kardashian, but the couple called it quits after nine months in August.

