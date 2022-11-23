Despite the very public nature of their budding relationship, Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson are keeping their romance casual. The 29-year-old comedian and the 31-year-old model-actress have been dating for the last few weeks and are having "a good time together."

Ratajkowski filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard -- with whom she shares her 1-year-old son, Sylvester Apollo -- in September of this year. Since their split, she has been settling into the single life and starting to date.

A source tells ET, "Emily is doing well and getting more adjusted to her life as a single mom since her divorce. She is dating and having fun with it. She's in a good headspace."

Earlier this month, news of Ratajkowski and Davidson's courtship went viral. Not long after, paparazzi photos surfaced of the pair hanging out in New York City on his 29th birthday.

The source revealed, "Emily has been seeing Pete and thinks he is super charismatic, funny, and a good rebound. It is casual between them, but she likes that they're comfortable with each other, and have a good time together. Things are going well for her."

Although neither party has confirmed their relationship status publicly, Ratajkowski did get in on a little social media fun earlier this week. When Dionne Warwick jokingly took to Twitter with a post that read, "I will be dating Pete Davidson next," the model liked the tweet.

Before his romance with Ratajkowski, Davidson was in a relationship with Kim Kardashian, but the couple called it quits after nine months in October.

