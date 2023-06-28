Pete Davidson in Rehab for Mental Health Treatment

Pete Davidson is in rehab just weeks after being charged with misdemeanor reckless driving following a March car crash, ET has learned.

A source tells ET that the Saturday Night Live alum is in rehab for mental health issues and is working to "get back on track."

"Pete Davidson has been in rehab and is being treated for mental health issues," the source says. "He can be manic and wasn't sleeping well or taking good care of himself, so he decided to go to get help, take a break, and get back on track. Pete is focusing on himself."

Page Six, who was was first to report the news, says Davidson is being treated at the same Pennsylvania facility where his friend and fellow SNL star John Mulaney sought help for substance abuse issues.

Davidson's admission to rehab comes not long after he hit the red carpet for the premiere of his latest film, Transformers: Rise of the Beats. ET spoke to Davidson at the premiere June 5, where he dished on his excitement for the film and his new puppy.

"This is crazy. I've been going to these movies forever. I'm freaked out. I can't believe I'm talking to you, doing this thing," Davidson said at the time. "Bro, I'm full out of body here, so excited and just grateful. And everyone a part of it has been so nice. I'm just excited here."

The red carpet would mark Davidson's last public appearance, with the comedian skipping out on his June 18 stand-up show in Brea, California after he was charged on June 16 with one misdemeanor count of reckless driving.

The charge comes after he and his girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders, were involved in a Beverly Hills car crash, which saw Davidson drive into a home.

"We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home," the L.A. County District Attorney's Office told ET in a statement. "Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision."

"We know that reckless driving can have devastating consequences," the statement continued. "In 2022, traffic fatalities in Los Angeles have reached the highest levels seen in 20 years. This is an alarming trend that we cannot ignore. As a result, it's crucial that we take all allegations of reckless driving seriously and hold those responsible accountable."

Back in March, the Beverly Hills Police Department told ET that officers responded to a car accident just after 11 p.m. on the 600 block of Rodeo Drive, where the single vehicle hit a fire hydrant.

Police sources told TMZ they didn’t believe drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash, and Davidson was not arrested.

Davidson's arraignment, meanwhile, is scheduled for July 27. Whether or not he'll be out of rehab by that date remains to be seen.

This isn't the first time Davidson has been to rehab. The funnyman, who has been open about his struggles with mental health and drugs, as well as his diagnosis with both Crohn's disease and borderline personality disorder, has sought treatment twice before, going to rehab reportedly in 2017 and in 2019.

He also sparked an NYPD wellness check in 2018, after talking of suicide online.

Speaking of his diagnosis with BPD, Davidson told actress Glenn Close in an interview for Variety, "I got diagnosed with BPD a few years ago, and I was always just so confused all the time, and just thought something was wrong, and didn't know how to deal with it."

He continued, "Then, when somebody finally tells you, the weight of the world feels lifted off your shoulders. You feel so much better."

