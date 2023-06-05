Approval from the OG!

Pete Davidson hit the red carpet at the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts premiere where he revealed what Transformers alum and friend Megan Fox and her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, had to say about him joining the universe.

"When I told Colson and Megan, they laughed, they were like, 'That's sick.' They were really stoked," Davidson, who plays Mirage, one of Optimus Prime's Autobot pals, told ET's Will Marfuggi.

He continued, "It's really exciting, man. And Steven did a great job, and it's -- it's Transformers."

Davidson's enthusiasm for the film extended to his outfit for the premiere, with the funnyman rocking a blue, velour tracksuit with the Transformers logo on it.

"This is crazy. I've been going to these movies forever. I'm freaked out. I can't believe I'm talking to you, doing this thing. Bro, I'm full out of body here, so excited and just grateful. And everyone a part of it has been so nice. I'm just excited here."

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

As for how he put his own spin on the role, Davidson said the film's director, Steven Caple Jr., gave him creative liberty to "do whatever."

"Yeah, Steven was great. He was just like, 'We'll do what we need, which is the script. And then we'll do a few takes like, just be you. Do whatever,'" Davidson explained. "And we would do a bunch, and mix them together and we had fun, man. Steven's really, really smart and these writers are really smart, and they did a great job."

A longtime Transformers fan, Davidson said he's still pinching himself over being a part of the franchise.

"I still didn't believe I had -- now I believe this is a real thing, because I was still freaking out the whole time, but I was going nuts in there," he added of recording his parts in the booth for the film. "This is like a blast. I did whatever Bradley Cooper did in Rocket Raccoon."

The Saturday Night Live alum gushed, "You watch those videos and that's what it's like. It's the best job in the world."

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts hits theaters June 9.

RELATED CONTENT:

Anthony Ramos Details Filming 'Twister' Sequel in Oklahoma (Exclusive)

Pete Davidson Recalls the Mother's Day Gift He Bought 8 Years in a Row

Chase Sui Wonders Talks 'Sacred' Relationship With Pete Davidson

'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’: Behind the Scenes With Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery