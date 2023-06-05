A powerful storm is on the horizon! Production on Twisters -- the hotly anticipated sequel to the 1996 hit Twister -- is in full swing and star Anthony Ramos is having an amazing time riding the storm.

The 31-year-old stage and screen star walked the red carpet at the premiere of his new action blockbuster, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, at Kings Theatre in New York City on Monday, and he spoke with ET's Will Marfuggi about his other pulse-pounding adventure project, currently in production.

"We started Twisters, we're shooting in Oklahoma right now, so it's been good," he said, beaming. "I'm having a lot of fun!"

News broke back in October that Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment had begun development on Twisters, a sequel to the 1996 blockbuster Twister, which starred Helen Hunt and the late Bill Paxton as meteorologists in pursuit of an F5 tornado.

Ramos is starring in the project alongside Kiernan Shipka, Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Maura Tierney and Sasha Lane, and he had nothing but love for his cast and crew.

"Lee Isaac Chung is an amazing director, Daisy Edgar Jones, one of the best actors I've ever worked with in my entire life. Glen Powell's killing it," Ramos gushed. "So it's a lot of fun and a lot of tornadoes!"

In fact, Ramos has already shot one of the film's major tornado scenes and found it to be a fairly mind-blowing experience.

"We shot a tornado scene like three days ago," Ramos said, excitedly. "It was crazy! It was insane. Yeah, I got pictures of me all dusty and dirty, and yeah, that was a lot of fun."

Twister was the second-highest-grossing movie of 1996, earning more than $494 million at the worldwide box office. Directed by Speed's Jan De Bont and executive produced by Steven Spielberg, the thrilling film featured ground-breaking special effects at the time, receiving Academy Award nominations for Best Visual Effects and Best Sound.

While Twisters is in production, Ramos' installment in the long-running Transformers franchise is just about to kick off, and the Brooklyn native was beyond thrilled to be premiering the huge project in his old neighborhood, alongside all his friends and family.

"Feels good to be here with the fans. You know, I'm in Brooklyn man, I'm from here," Ramos shared. "So I remember talking to execs at Paramount about where to do this premiere and I was like, 'Yo, we got to do it at the King's Theatre, man. It's legendary.' It's one of the most iconic theaters in all of New York."

"It's very surreal," he added of the experience. "It's unbelievable, man. And to have my family here and all my closest friends? It's just, it's crazy."

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts hits theaters June 9.

