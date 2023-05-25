Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback are ready to take on more bots than ever before in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts!

"The Terracons, the Predacons, the Autobots, and the Maximals in the same movie? We ain't never seen that!" Ramos raved when he and Fishback gave ET a behind-the-scenes tour of the film.

"And the Fishbacks and the Ramos!" his co-star added.

The seventh installment in the Transformers franchise, Rise of the Beasts takes place in 1994, and stars Ramos as Noah, an ex-military electronics expert who lives in Brooklyn with his family and gets wrapped up in a "crazy situation where he needs to get some money."

"He does something pretty wild and... ends up being like, 'How did I run into these talking robots?'" he said of the mission Noah finds himself on. "He's very much driven by what he loves, and the people he loves. And I mean, you'll see that that's the motivating thing, that's what drives him in this entire movie, is love."

Fishback stars as Elena, an artifact researcher at a museum, who becomes "the catalyst for everything that happens [in the film], because she finds something that's very valuable to the Autobots. And then it kind of sets [things in motion]."

"She's extremely passionate and she'll stay behind late to figure things out," the actress added of her character. "She's kind of silly too, and I'm excited, 'cause I get to bring more of my actual, silly self."

A native of Brooklyn himself, Ramos actually got his driver's license just so he could get behind the wheel for his Transformers role, but he promised the stunts stay onscreen.

"It's been amazing being behind the wheel," he shared. "I'm a cautious driver. I check my blind spots... I follow the signs, the traffic, everything. I don't like to drive fast either, unless I'm told to drive fast for work."

The pair both say they've been fans of the franchise since they were young, and each even have a connection to former Transformers star Mark Wahlberg!

"Mark Wahlberg did respond to one my DMs," Ramos shared. "I was pretty happy about that. I was wearing his workout gear."

"I did a show with Donnie Wahlberg," Fishback said of her own encounter with the famous family. "I did Blue Bloods, that was one of my first [jobs]. And I got to ride along with him in the car."

"Shout-out to the Wahlbergs!" Ramos added.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is in theaters June 9.

