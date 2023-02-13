Anthony Ramos is ready to dive into the Transformers universe, even if he had to encounter some deadly animals along the way. ET's Kevin Frazier spoke to Ramos ahead of Super Bowl LVII Sunday, where he shared what it was like to film Transformers: Rise of the Beasts in Peru.

"Going to Machu Picchu, we were at Cusco and we went to the Amazon right on the outskirts of the jungle. It was crazy," Ramos shared. "It was wild. It was a lot of deadly animals and just things to look out for."

Making the transition from Broadway to a Michael Bay-created franchise like Transformers has admittedly been different for the Hamilton star, but one he called "amazing" nonetheless.

"It's amazing. It's different. It's a lot of green screen, a lot of action and not a live audience, but it's fun, man," he gushed. "Our movie's different. Steven Caple Jr., who directed Creed 2, he's got a vision. He's expanding the world. We've got the beast wars now. Dominique Fishback, who's also from Brooklyn -- I'm co-starring with her, and we've got the new characters, Optimus Primal, Cheetor, a bunch of new characters and all the OG ones -- Optimus Prime and Bumble Bee, so, we're expanding the world."

Taking over an iconic franchise is something Ramos said he's grateful to be doing, and he'll be putting his own stamp on things, bringing his own flavor to the films, which have previously seen stars like Shia LaBeouf and Mark Wahlberg at the helm.

"It feels great, man it feels good. "Ramos told ET. "We get to do something new with it. I'm grateful, being Puerto Rican from the hood, and from the projects in Brooklyn, having an opportunity to bring flavor to Transformers -- Dominique, African American from Brooklyn, from East New York -- being able to come together and bring that to this franchise, and the movie being set in New York and us going to Peru, and a lot of that culture being embedded in this new movie, that's what it's all about.

"Being able to expand on that and go further with that," he added.

A new teaser trailer for the film was released Sunday, which sees Ramos joined by Pete Davidson, who makes his debut as Mirage.

According to the film's synopsis, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts "will take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new breed of Transformer -- the Maximals -- to the existing battle on Earth between Autobots and Decepticons."

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts hits theaters June 9th.

