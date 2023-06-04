For some entertainers, their path to success isn't always the path they are expecting. Anthony Ramos, for example, never thought he'd be a Broadway star back when he first got the performing bug.

Ramos and his Transformers: Rise of the Beasts co-star Dominique Fishback recently sat down with ET's Will Marfuggi, while promoting their new action blockbuster, and the Hamilton star reflected on his unexpected journey to the stage.

"Broadway was, like, [not the plan]. That's the thing, I didn't even like musicals, growing up. I didn't watch a musical, I hated musicals. I thought they were so annoying," Ramos said with a laugh. "And Broadway happened because I just wanted to sing, and it kind of happened by accident."

"In high school, I thought I was auditioning for a talent show and it ended up being the musical in school," Ramos recalled. "And they were like, 'Yeah, no, you actually auditioned for this show.' I was like, 'Alright, whatever, I'll try it. If that means I can sing.' And I like liked it."

"I was like, 'Alright, let me do another one.' And I just kept going," he added, "and I ended up being on Broadway. I don't know how that happened, but it happened."

Ramos said that, when he was a teenager watching the 2007 Transformers film, starring Shai LaBeouf, that he would have "much rather been in the Transformers movies as a kid" than been in a musical like Hamilton or In the Heights.

"Like, if I could see myself as a as an actor, that that would have probably been more of the path," he said.

For Fishback, a part of the Transformers franchise is also unexpected, but for different reasons.

"I always wanted to be an actor and I was big Even Stevens fan. So I watched Shia go from that to Transformers, and I was like, 'Man, OK, this is a good blueprint. I have to do something like that, you know? I'm gonna do some like Transformers,'" she shared. "But I didn't actually think that it was going to be Transformers. Because the lead actresses didn't look like they came from neighborhoods like mine or like Anthony's, and so I didn't kind of imagine that."

"It's amazing. It's incredible," Ramos said of being a part of the franchise alongside Fishback. "It feels like the beginning of something. It feels like we're starting something new, you know?"

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts hits theaters June 9.

Dominique Fishback Reacts to 'Swarm' and 'Transformers' Fame (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

RELATED CONTENT:

Watch New 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Trailer

Dominique Fishback Reacts to 'Swarm' and 'Transformers' Fame (Exclusive)

Anthony Ramos on 'Deadly Animals' While Filming 'Transformers' Sequel

'Transformers' Trailer: Optimus Prime and Optimus Primal Face Off