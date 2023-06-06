Pete Davidson is "not sorry" about the expletive-laced voicemail he left for a PETA executive, after the organization expressed disappointment in the comedian buying a puppy instead of adopting.

After Davidson and his girlfriend, actress Chase Sui Wonders, were filmed picking up the puppy last week at Citipups in Manhattan, Daphna Nachminovitch, senior vice president of PETA's Cruelty Investigations Department, released a statement chastising the comedian/actor, calling it "tragic" that Davidson "didn't seek out a borough-born mutt from a city animal shelter."

The executive also urged Davidson "to show some big heart energy by adopting, not shopping, in the future." PETA's statement resulted in Davidson looking up Nachminovitch's contact information and leaving her an expletive-laced voicemail defending his decision to buy the pup.

"I just want to let you know I'm severely allergic to dogs, so I have to get a specific breed," the Bupkis star said in a recording obtained by ET. "I'm only not allergic to cavapoos and those type of dogs. And my mom's f**king dog, who was two years old, died a week prior, and we're all so sad, so I had to get a specific dog. So, why don't you do your research before you f**king create news stories for people because you're a boring, tired c**t. F**k you and suck my d**k."

The 29-year-old comedian on Tuesday told TMZ that he bought the cavapoo puppy after the family dog, Henry, recently died. And, while he admits he used "poor choice of words" in the voicemail for the PETA exec, Davidson told the outlet being filmed at the store where he bought the two-month-old puppy compounded the issue.

"I haven't seen my mom and sister cry like that in over 20 years. I was trying to cheer up my family," he told TMZ. "I was already upset that the store had filmed me without my permission or acknowledgement. Then this organization (PETA) made a public example of us, making our grieving situation worse. I am upset. It was a poor choice of words. I shouldn't have said what I said, but I am not sorry for standing up for myself and my family."

In a statement to ET, a PETA spokesperson said in part, "Our hearts go out to Pete and the rest of the Davidson family for the loss of their beloved dog, but there's no excuse for promoting the puppy mill industry by buying a dog from a pet store when millions of wonderful dogs await loving homes in animal shelters."

The statement continued, "Anyone set on finding a dog of a specific breed can go to shelters, where an estimated 25% of dogs are 'purebreds,' check with adoption groups, or search Petfinder online."

"We know Pete cares about animals and was trying to do a nice thing for his family, but he has millions of impressionable fans and his choices matter -- so the next time he's ready to welcome an animal into the family, we hope he makes the compassionate choice to adopt, not buy," the statement also reads.

While at the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts premiere on Monday in Brooklyn, Davidson told ET's Will Marfuggi that he's allergic to dogs "so it's hard for me to find a dog that I'm not allergic to." Davidson added that he found a cavapoo and named him Rodney Dangerfield, one of Davidson's heroes who has a permanent place on Davidson's leg via a tattoo.

"And I bought him a little red tie," Davidson added. "We're gonna teach him to go like this [motions Dangerfield's trademark tugging of his red tie] so he can tell jokes and go like that. But he actually really looks like Rodney Dangerfield. And he's going to get mad respect."

