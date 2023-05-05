Pete Davidson announced the death of his family's two-year-old dog, Henry, on Thursday. The comedian referred to the late pup as a "key member" of his family.

Davidson shared the news via a message on the Instagram account of Dave Sirius, a writer on Davidson's new show, Bupkis.

"Hey guys. I know today is the Bupkis premiere day but I wanna use today to remember my dog Henry," he wrote beneath a carousel of photos of the dog. "Yesterday we lost a key member of the Davidson family. Henry was only 2 years old but unfortunately got very sick very fast."

"My mom, sister and I got Henry at the beginning of the pandemic and he saved our lives," Davidson wrote. "Not sure I'd even be around without him. He was the happiest and sweetest dog ever."

Davidson elaborated that the dog had been instrumental in helping his mental health. "I don't ever really watch any of my stuff with anyone as I'm far too scared but I didn't mind watching with Henry. He was truly the best," he wrote. "My mom, sister and I are broken and will miss him forever. We love you Henry. Thank you for making our lives fuller and reminding me what actually matters."

Bupkis, Davidson's semi-autobiographical comedy series, premiered on Peacock on Thursday. Davidson was also set to host Saturday Night Live this weekend before the writer's strike lead to the episode's cancellation.

ET was on the carpet at the premiere of Bupkis last month, and spoke with Davidson's friend and SNL co-star, Kenan Thompson, who said he was looking forward to Davidson's return as host.

"It's like a week off for us because they know how to do the show," Thompson told ET of having a former SNL cast member return to host the show. "We don't have to hand walk them through every single part of it. Usually they come with ideas too, so like a quarter of the show is almost already done. It's just a fun, easy week for us."

Meanwhile, Saturday Night Live is just one of many TV shows that have been impacted by the WGA strike. Almost all late-night talk shows, from The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, will cease production for likely the whole duration of the strike.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Met Gala Conversation Was ‘Totally Fine’ (Source) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Met Gala Conversation Was ‘Totally Fine’ (Source)

Pete Davidson's 'SNL' Return Canceled Amid Writers Guild Strike

Chloe FIineman on Wardrobe Malfunction, Pete Davidson's 'SNL' Return

Related Gallery